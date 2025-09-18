Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award for Bringing New Life to Illinois Landscapes

Our mission is to be the best in the business by providing our customers with quality service and value for their money. ”
— Robert Eagan, the owner
PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone dreams of a beautiful home with a green garden. However, too often, the trees and plants in the garden are overlooked. Although many trees can survive on their own, they need much more than just watering and fertilizing. Regular maintenance, including pruning, mulching, spraying, etc., is imperative to help them thrive, grow stronger and live longer. In Illinois, Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services has been making a difference in canopy care by providing expert care that not only supports healthy gardens but also boosts property value.

ThreeBestRated® has named them a top tree service provider in Peoria, IL, which highlights their industry excellence and the immense trust placed in them by their clients across the region.

“It feels amazing to receive the ThreeBestRated award continuously since 2022,” said Robert Eagan, the owner of the company. “This recognition motivates us to keep doing what we love! Our goal is to ensure the trees across Illinois remain strong, vibrant, and beautiful for years to come.”


Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services: An Embodiment of Commitment in Tree Care!

Founded by Robert Eagan, Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services has been serving Illinois since 2005. The company has employed licensed, bonded, and insured experts who can handle projects of any size. All of the experts are trained and highly skilled enough to take on even challenging jobs such as work over garages, powerlines, swimming pools, and homes. They have over 35 years of combined experience in the industry and a wealth of knowledge of modern equipment. From high-risk tree removals to small pruning, the team provides reliable, exceptional service with safety and professionalism in mind.

Located in Peoria, Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services specializes in tree removal, storm damage cleanup, diseased tree removal, and deadwooding. They work on both residential and commercial sites and provide 24/7 emergency services. They strive to provide honest, quality services at affordable prices. The team serves Pekin, East Peoria, Chillicothe, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, Morton and Dunlap. Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services offers a 5% discount to first responders, teachers, senior citizens, military personnel, and nurses as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work and dedication in serving others.

“Our mission is to be the best in the business by providing our customers with quality service and value for their money. We have a team of experienced professionals who can handle any job, no matter how big or small. Whether you need a backyard cleanup after a storm or complete removal of diseased trees in your front yard, our team will be there when you need us most,” said Robert.

Right Way Tree & Outdoor Services provides free estimates. For more information, visit rightwaytreeandoutdoorservices.com

