Penta opens nominations for the Brighter Future Award
Celebrating grassroots champions improving the lives of mothers, children, and adolescents worldwide
Up to six awardees will receive:
• Prestigious recognition by some of the world’s brightest scientists and researchers
• €5,000 prize each
• An all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to join Penta scientists at a major gathering in April 2026
• Global collaboration opportunities through Penta’s network
Nominate now: penta-id.org/bfa
Last edition’s awardees came from Argentina, the Philippines, Guinea-Bissau, Uganda, the USA, and Europe, reflecting the BFA’s global reach and commitment to equitable science.
What the judges look for
Nominations are assessed against three core rubrics:
1. Innovation & sustainability
2. Community collaboration
3. Equity & impact
A multi-stage review includes the Voting Academy, a Guest Jury, and Penta’s Presiding Jury, ensuring transparency and breadth of expertise.
Inspired by the momentum of the BFA, Dr. Isaquel Silva, the 2023 winner from Guinea-Bissau, co-founded Djunta Sabios (“Bringing Wisdom Together”), a collective of young public health researchers now supported by the National Institute of Public Health (INASA) in Guinea-Bissau.
“The potential collaborations and advancements that could stem from the Penta BFA fill us with great anticipation and excitement.” — Carlo Giaquinto, President, Penta Foundation
Key dates
• 15 September 2025: Nominations open
• 30 October 2025: Nominations close
• November 2025: Shortlisting & jury review
• December 2025 – April 2026: Winners announced & preparation for Italy convening
How to nominate
Visit penta-id.org/bfa to review eligibility and submit a nomination.
About Penta Child Health Research
Penta is an international independent scientific network dedicated to improving the lives of women and children through world-class research and training in pregnancy and paediatric infectious diseases. With over 850 members across 95 countries, Penta advances equitable, evidence-based solutions in partnership with communities and clinicians.
Francesca Mazzetto
Penta Foundation ETS
+39 348 615 1202
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Meet the winners of the inaugural Penta Brighter Future Award
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.