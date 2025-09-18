Penta opens nominations for the Brighter Future Award

Penta Brighter Future Award Nominate your local heroes

Celebrating grassroots champions improving the lives of mothers, children, and adolescents worldwide

The potential collaborations and advancements that could stem from the Penta BFA fill us with great anticipation and excitement” — Carlo Giaquinto, President, Penta Foundation

PADOVA, PADOVA, ITALY, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penta , an international research network dedicated to child health, announced that nominations for the Penta Brighter Future Award ( BFA ) opened on Monday, 15 September 2025, and run through Wednesday, 30 October 2025. The BFA recognises grassroots leaders advancing care and access for mothers, children, and adolescents—particularly in communities facing infectious threats.Up to six awardees will receive:• Prestigious recognition by some of the world’s brightest scientists and researchers• €5,000 prize each• An all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to join Penta scientists at a major gathering in April 2026• Global collaboration opportunities through Penta’s network Nominate now: penta-id.org/bfaLast edition’s awardees came from Argentina, the Philippines, Guinea-Bissau, Uganda, the USA, and Europe, reflecting the BFA’s global reach and commitment to equitable science.What the judges look forNominations are assessed against three core rubrics:1. Innovation & sustainability2. Community collaboration3. Equity & impactA multi-stage review includes the Voting Academy, a Guest Jury, and Penta’s Presiding Jury, ensuring transparency and breadth of expertise.Inspired by the momentum of the BFA, Dr. Isaquel Silva, the 2023 winner from Guinea-Bissau, co-founded Djunta Sabios (“Bringing Wisdom Together”), a collective of young public health researchers now supported by the National Institute of Public Health (INASA) in Guinea-Bissau.“The potential collaborations and advancements that could stem from the Penta BFA fill us with great anticipation and excitement.” — Carlo Giaquinto, President, Penta FoundationKey dates• 15 September 2025: Nominations open• 30 October 2025: Nominations close• November 2025: Shortlisting & jury review• December 2025 – April 2026: Winners announced & preparation for Italy conveningHow to nominateVisit penta-id.org/bfa to review eligibility and submit a nomination.About Penta Child Health ResearchPenta is an international independent scientific network dedicated to improving the lives of women and children through world-class research and training in pregnancy and paediatric infectious diseases. With over 850 members across 95 countries, Penta advances equitable, evidence-based solutions in partnership with communities and clinicians.

