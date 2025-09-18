A Joint Global Agency Network: 2nd.digital

2nd.digital logo

Creative Digital Production meets Data-Driven Performance Marketing in Asia Pacific and Europe

2nd.digital is about uniting each agency’s expertise, combining creativity with outstanding data performance” — Cheryl Fuerte, Founder/Managing Creative Producer

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two independent agencies, Takeabreak Digital HK Limited and Takeabreak Digital Ltd, today announced the launch of 2nd.digital, a network of agencies uniting creative digital production and data-driven performance marketing under one shared brand.

With offices in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, 2nd.digital brings together two complementary specialties:

- Takeabreak Digital HK Limited (Hong Kong), led by Cheryl Fuerte, Founder and Managing Creative Producer, specializes in creative digital production, web and app development and design, user interface design and strategy, pre-sales proposal support, and visual branding.

- Takeabreak Digital Ltd (London), led by Stefan Janssens, Founder and Director of Data Performance and Analytics, focuses on performance marketing, digital campaigns, SEO, customer acquisition, and advanced data analytics to drive business growth.

Experienced Leadership

Cheryl Fuerte brings over 20 years of experience in web publishing and digital production, starting her career during the early dotcom era of the 2000s. Prior to founding Takeabreak Digital HK Limited, she spent 10 years with The Economist Group as Regional Associate Production Head and Associate Director of Digital in Asia Pacific, overseeing end-to-end digital delivery for Economist Impact clients across finance, government, technology, consulting, telecommunications, retail, and education. Her work has been recognized globally, with multiple Webby Awards and other awards nominations and wins from 2018 to 2024.

During her early years in the IT industry, Cheryl was a full-time web designer, a front-end developer and a web enthusiast. A pioneer in websites/blogging in the Philippines, her websites won several Philippine Web Awards from the late 90s to the early 2000s, marking her as an early innovator in the region’s digital space.

Stefan Janssens, based in London, is a performance marketer and data scientist passionate about uniting analytics and marketing to deliver measurable growth. He has managed and optimized paid search, social, and affiliate campaigns across travel, fashion, and publishing sectors. Stefan has helped global brands expand internationally, including driving a Hong Kong entertainment and fashion brand’s entry into Europe, Australia and the US. At Expedia, Stefan Janssens boosted hotel bookings through travel meta search engines in Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria, increasing channel sales by over 50% in one year by optimizing bidding strategies. He also supported new site launches in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, and key EU markets, leveraging local market insights to drive user adoption.

As a data scientist specializing in customer experience, Stefan Janssens used AI-driven analytics and predictive modeling to deliver insights that enhanced decision-making, improving the booking experience for hotels, airlines, and travelers while reducing cancellations and user friction.

A Shared Vision

“2nd.digital is about uniting each agency’s expertise, combining creativity with outstanding data performance”, said Cheryl Fuerte, Founder/Managing Creative Producer of Takeabreak Digital HK Limited. “We are already seeing the power of this collaboration, and I’m especially excited about the momentum we’re building. With another agency set to join us in 2026, the possibilities are endless.”

“Our shared brand represents collaboration without borders,” added Stefan Janssens, Founder and Director of Data Performance and Analytics of Takeabreak Digital Ltd. “The addition of a third agency next year will expand our capabilities even further. We can’t wait to welcome them into 2nd.digital and deliver even more transformative results for our clients.”

About 2nd.digital

2nd.digital is a global agency network founded by two independent agencies, Takeabreak Digital HK Limited in Hong Kong and Takeabreak Digital Ltd in the United Kingdom, under a shared brand. Together, the agencies offer end-to-end digital services spanning creative digital production, web development, user experience evaluation, pre-sales proposal support, performance marketing, SEO, and advanced data analytics. By incorporating AI technologies, such as machine learning for audience segmentation and campaign optimization, the network enhances the precision and efficiency of digital campaigns for maximum impact. With leadership rooted in over two decades of digital innovation and international experience — and with the network set to expand in 2026 — 2nd.digital empowers brands to navigate and succeed in the constantly evolving digital landscape.

Media Contacts:

Cheryl Fuerte / Stefan Janssens

media@2nd.digital

www.2nd.digital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.