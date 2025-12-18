dotSpotlight: A New Platform Showcasing Human Stories Behind Digital Builders and Creators

dotSpotlight logo dotSpotlight initial launch profiles dotSpotlight founders Cheryl Fuerte Stefan Janssens

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dotSpotlight (dotSpotlight.dgital), a new storytelling platform dedicated to highlighting digital creators and builders, has officially launched its inaugural collection of creator profiles. dotSpotlight is built on the belief that every digital product, whether an app, service, online community, e-commerce site, or a piece of amazing digital content—has a story worth telling. dotSpotlight debuts with seven compelling profiles of innovators shaping today’s digital landscape.

Founded by Cheryl Fuerte and Stefan Janssens of 2nd.digital, dotSpotlight was created to bring forward the human narratives that fuel digital innovation. The founders share a common conviction: behind every tool we use, every line of code that solves a problem, every post of an amazing content, and every digital success story, there are real people driven by passion, curiosity, and relentless creativity. Stefan adds, “Code can be written by robots. The future is still written by people with fire in their souls; and behind every great piece of tech, there’s a human with a story .” Cheryl further explains, “The future of tech and the everyday digital things we rely on, whether they’re apps, sites or digital content, aren’t built by corporations or algorithms alone. They’re built by real people passionately. dotSpotlight exists to bring their journeys to life.”

Featured Digital Profiles in the Inaugural Launch

dotSpotlight’s first issue highlights seven diverse creators, each representing a unique facet of the digital ecosystem:

1. Arun Mohan

Founder of Aurelium, an AI consultancy firm and Aura HR, a hallucination-free AI virtual assistant that helps employees globally navigate company policies and HR processes.

2. Heinz Bulos

A veteran chronicler of the early Philippine Internet and now president of Brand Stage (formerly Learning Curve), an events agency, conference producer, and training provider.

3. Elly Van de Velde & Paul Herbosch

A maker-couple from Leuven, Belgium who engineered AI-assisted home and garden automation using open-source tools and ChatGPT, transforming their property into a living laboratory for sustainable, solar-powered living.

4. Leo Santos

A multidisciplinary professional in animation, multimedia and web publishing, design, and digital transformation.

5. minimalnomad

A software engineer by profession and a musician, a book reviewer and a YouTuber by passion.

6. Terence Ver Angsioco

An acclaimed photographer and filmmaker who left life in the city to live on one of the most beautiful islands in the Philippines-- El Nido, Palawan.

7. Wendy Ang

Founder of web development firm, Optimind and an entrepreneur who recently founded two e-commerce ventures (WK Outdoor Retail and WK Outdoor Lifestyle).

A Platform Committed to sharing stories of Creators and Builders

dotSpotlight plans to release new creator/builder/designer/founder profiles on a bi-monthly basis, continuing its mission to document the stories, struggles, breakthroughs, and personalities behind digital innovation — from hobbyists and solopreneurs to underground builders and emerging founders.

"Really excited to be featured in dotSpotlight's first issue," says Arun Mohan, Founder and CEO of Aura HR and Aurelium. "What I love about this platform is how it reveals the human stories behind the tech. We often see the finished products, but rarely understand the journeys and philosophies that shaped them.”

“It’s an honor to be included in dotSpotlight’s inaugural issue. The diversity of creators and builders that were featured only goes to show that creativity knows no bounds. The formats, platforms, and channels may be different, but the act of creating is a deeply human expression and a common drive to share and connect,” says Heinz Bulos, founder and president of BrandStage.

Cheryl adds, “Many have asked so yes, there will be a story behind dotSpotlight too, in one of our future articles.”. “I was a believer from the get-go. The story for dotSpotlight’s inception will be released with the next batch of digital profiles.” says Stefan.



About dotSpotlight

dotSpotlight is a storytelling platform dedicated to spotlighting digital founders, creators, builders, technologists, and innovators. Through personal narratives and creator-first features, the site aims to illuminate the human passion behind today’s digital works.

About the Founders of dotSpotlight

Cheryl Fuerte and Stefan Janssens are the founders of 2nd.digital, a global agency network founded by two independent agencies, Takeabreak Digital HK Limited in Hong Kong and Takeabreak Digital Ltd in the United Kingdom, under a shared brand. Together, the agencies offer end-to-end digital services spanning creative digital production, web development, user experience evaluation, pre-sales proposal support, performance marketing, SEO, and advanced data analytics. With the network set to expand in 2026 — 2nd.digital empowers brands to navigate and succeed in the constantly evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.