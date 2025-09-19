Water Storage Systems Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.1% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Water Storage Systems Market?

The market for water storage systems has seen significant growth in size over the past few years. The market, which was valued at $18.81 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $19.85 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors such as population growth and urbanization, industrial expansion, the need for agricultural water management, alterations in climate and water shortages, and increased environmental consciousness have contributed to this historic period of growth.

The market size for water storage systems is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the next several years. The market valuation is projected to reach $26.12 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The increase during the forecast period is associated with climate change adaptation, enhanced demand in agriculture, initiatives in infrastructure development, integration of renewable energy, and intelligent water management. The forecast period also brings along key trends such as adaptable and modifiable solutions, integration with smart infrastructure, climate resilience, utilization of sustainable materials and designs, harvesting of stormwater, and remote oversight and control.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Water Storage Systems Market?

The water storage systems market is anticipated to expand due to an increase in demand for freshwater. Freshwater is defined as any naturally-occurring liquid - including frozen water - that holds minuscule amounts of dissolved salts and other total dissolved solids. Freshwater is reserved using water storage systems. For example, a forecast made by the Switzerland-based non-profit, the World Economic Forum, in March 2023, anticipated that the global need for freshwater will exceed its availability by 40% by the year 2030. Consequently, the growth of the water storage systems market is fuelled by this escalating demand for freshwater.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Water Storage Systems Market?

Major players in the Water Storage Systems include:

• CST Industries Inc.

• ZCL Composites Inc.

• Ascent Industries Co

• Ag Growth International

• McDermott International Ltd

• BH Tank Inc.

• Fiber Technological Corporation

• Caldwell Tanks Inc.

• Containment Solutions Inc.

• DN Tanks Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Water Storage Systems Industry?

Product innovation is emerging as a significant trend in the water storage systems industry. Firms within this market are producing innovative products to maintain their market standing. For example, Prayag, a water storage tank manufacturer based in India, introduced Strudy water tanks in January 2022. These tanks, which are lighter yet more hard-wearing than usual tanks, are unique due to the roto-molding technology involved in their creation. The robust exterior corners and ribs, a critical feature for added resilience, are also noteworthy. The innovative lid design ensures the tanks remain securely locked and sealed, thereby enhancing safety, performance, reliability, and quality. They also feature air vents on either side of the lid, which keep the water stored within fresh and odorless. Strudy tanks come in various sizes, offer storage capacity ranging from 500 to 5000 liters, and are guaranteed by a 7 to 10-year warranty.

What Segments Are Covered In The Water Storage Systems Market Report?

The water storage systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Steel, Fiberglass, Concrete, Plastic, Other Materials

2) By Location: Underground, Indoor, Outdoor

3) By Application: Hydraulic Fracture Storage And Collection, Onsite Water And Wastewater Collection, Potable Water Storage Systems, Fire Suppression Reserve And Storage, Rainwater Harvesting And Storage, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Municipal, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Steel: Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Galvanized Steel

2) By Fiberglass: Reinforced Fiberglass, Non-Reinforced Fiberglass

3) By Concrete: Precast Concrete, Cast-In-Place Concrete

4) By Plastic: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PVC

5) By Other Materials: Wood, Composite Materials

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Water Storage Systems Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the market for water storage systems. It is also projected to have the most rapid growth in the coming years as per the global water storage systems market report. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

