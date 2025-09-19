Membrane Filtration Market to Grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Membrane Filtration Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Membrane Filtration Market Size And Growth?

The substantial growth of the membrane filtration market in recent times has been noticeable. The market is projected to expand from a market size of $17.97 billion in 2024 to a staggering $19.24 billion in 2025, presenting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors such as the increased demand for water and wastewater treatments, applications in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, need in the food and beverage industry, expansion of the dairy industry, and adherence to environmental regulations have all contributed to the surge during the historic period.

The membrane filtration market is projected to experience considerable growth in the coming years, rising to $26.12 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The forecast period's expansion can be credited to the enlarging biopharmaceutical industry, escalating request for processed foods, improvements in healthcare protocols, filtration technology advancements, and worldwide population increase. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period involve growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology implementation, growing demand for membrane bioreactors in wastewater management, incorporating membrane filtration in food and beverage manufacturing, advancement in hollow fiber membrane technology, and the expanding role of membrane filtration in the healthcare field.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Membrane Filtration Market?

The surge in water pollution and waterborne illness instances is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the membrane filtration market. Water pollution happens when lethal substances, typically chemicals or microorganisms, are introduced into a body of water, such as a stream, river, lake or ocean. This leads to a shortage of clean, potable water. The escalating levels of water pollution contribute to the rise in waterborne diseases. Membrane filtration provides a practical substitute for water treatment via microfiltration or ultrafiltration, which improves water quality by eliminating the pollutants. For example, as per the Environment Agency, a non-departmental public body in the UK, in July 2023, a total of 2,026 instances involving sewage and water supply infrastructure were reported, an uptick from the 1,883 incidents documented in 2021. Out of these, 368 incidents affected water supply assets, with the bulk of them (345) stemming from the water distribution system. Compared to the 189 cases recorded in 2021, this denotes a significant rise. Therefore, the escalating instances of water pollution and waterborne diseases are expected to boost the growth of the membrane filtration market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Membrane Filtration Market?

Major players in the Membrane Filtration include:

• Pall Corporation

• Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

• Pentair Plc.

• 3M Company

• Porvair Filtration Group

• GEA Group AG

• Suez Water Technologies and Solutions

• Alfa Laval AB

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• DowDuPont Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Membrane Filtration Market?

The growth of technological innovation is a major trend witnessing increased traction in the membrane filtration market. Lately, there has been a surge in demand for ozone membrane filtration techniques including ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and forward osmosis, in order to improve water quality by eliminating water-contaminating particles. Major players in the membrane filtration sector are investing in new technology innovations to maintain their market dominance. An illustration of this is when PPG Industries, a US-based company specialising in the manufacture of paints, coatings and adhesives, launched a new series of high-performance ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and filter elements in September 2023. These were specifically constructed to improve the industrial water reuse and wastewater treatment processes. Particularly effective at filtering stubborn pollutants such as oil and grease, these UF membranes significantly bolster the effectiveness and throughput of wastewater treatment systems compared to conventional filtration techniques. These membranes' unique single-layer design gifts them excellent mechanical, thermal, and chemical stability in contrast to conventional two-layer membranes, facilitating more effective backwashing and enhancing separation capabilities.

How Is The Membrane Filtration Market Segmented?

The membrane filtration market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration

2) By Module Design: Spiral Wound, Tubular Systems, Plate & Frame, Hollow Fiber

3) By Membrane Material: Polymeric, Ceramic

4) By End User: Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Reverse Osmosis: Thin Film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Acetate Membranes, Polyamide Membranes, Spiral Wound Modules

2) By Ultrafiltration: Hollow Fiber Membranes, Flat Sheet Membranes, Tubular Membranes, Spiral Wound Membranes

3) By Microfiltration: Polypropylene Membranes, Polyethersulfone Membranes, Ceramic Membranes, Stainless Steel Membranes

4) By Nanofiltration: Polyamide Membranes, Polymeric Membranes, Composite Membranes, Thin Film Composite Membranes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Membrane Filtration Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the most substantial market share in the membrane filtration sector. Its projected growth outlook is also included in the evaluation. The report assesses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

