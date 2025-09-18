Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 South Bound between Exit 17 and Exit 16 Colchester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Vermont State Police

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 South between Exit 17 and Exit 16 South Bound will be closed due an active incident on Interstate 89. Motorist will need to get off Exit 17 I 89 South Bound and travel US Route 2 to Exit 16.

This incident is expected to last for an unknown time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Vermont State Police