Equine Healthcare Market Set to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $1.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Equine Healthcare Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, we have witnessed robust growth in the equine healthcare market. The projection for this market is it will escalate from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth during the historic period is due to factors such as an aging equine population, the adoption of preventive healthcare practices, increased participation in equestrian sports and activities, growing awareness among horse owners, and disease outbreak management.

In the forthcoming years, the equine healthcare market is predicted to experience robust growth, reaching a valuation of $1.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The forecasted rise during this period can be linked to factors such as genetic testing and personalized medicine, equine wellness programs, the worldwide expansion of equine events, readiness for zoonotic diseases, and adherence to anti-doping rules. Notable trends anticipated during the forecast period consist of telemedicine and remote tracking solutions, wearable technologies crafted for horses, equine rehabilitation coupled with physiotherapy, services related to equine dental care and dentistry, along with herbal and alternative therapies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Equine Healthcare Market?

The escalation in consciousness regarding animal health is predicted to bolster the expansion of the equine healthcare market within the forthcoming period. The understanding of animals' significant role in the ecosystem is increasing among individuals, recognizing that preserving animal health is vital not solely for their safety and welfare, but also for human safety and welfare. Animal illnesses can be easily transmitted to humans, necessitating investments from governmental and private institutions to enhance the animal healthcare infrastructure in various nations. For instance, as per a Health and Nutrition Survey by Euromonitor International Ltd., a UK-based data analysis and research firm, in February 2023, the frequency of daily or almost daily pet treatment escalated from 26% in 2021 to 29% in 2023. The trend among consumers is to prioritize health over pampering, opting for nutritional and beneficial treats. Consequently, the growing consciousness about animal healthcare is expected to fuel the market's growth in the upcoming period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Equine Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Equine Healthcare include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Zoetis Inc.

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Elanco

• Idexx Laboratories Inc.

• Covetrus

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Virbac

• Hilltop BioSciences Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Equine Healthcare Market?

Primarily, corporations in the equine healthcare market are putting their emphasis on launching preventative healthcare programs that promise not only predictable costs but also early treatment. The objective of this scheme is to assist horse owners in better cost management and early detection of health-related issues hence promoting overall horse welfare. For example, in September 2024, the Hook Norton Veterinary Group (HNVG Ltd) introduced the Equiplan Gold Health Care Scheme which aims to boost veterinary services for horses. This program is centered around preventative healthcare, specifically designed for horse owners, aiming to provide predictable veterinary costs and early intervention for minor issues before they become emergencies. By urging for advance care, the agenda intends to boost horse welfare while easing financial burdens on their owners.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Equine Healthcare Market

The equine healthcare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Drugs, Vaccines, Medical Feed Additives

2) By Disease: Equine Influenza, Equine Herpes virus, Equine Encephalomyelitis, West Nile Virus, Equine Rabies, Potomac Horse Fever, Tetanus

3) By Distribution: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Drugs: Anti-Inflammatories, Antibiotics, Pain Management Medications, Anesthetics, Hormonal Therapies

2) By Vaccines: Core Vaccines, Risk-Based Vaccines, Combination Vaccines

3) By Medical Feed Additives: Nutritional Supplements, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Performance Enhancers, Medicated Feeds

Global Equine Healthcare Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominating position in the equine healthcare market. The anticipated growth of this region is substantial. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the equine healthcare market study.

