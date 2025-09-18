AHA podcast: Destigmatizing Mental Health for Health Care Workers

Corey Feist, CEO and co-founder of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and Tiffany Lyttle, R.N., director of cultural integration at Centra Health, discuss how hospitals, health systems and states are working to improve mental health access for health care workers and the need to create cultures where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength, as well as innovative well-being programs that are making a difference for the people who care for us. LISTEN NOW

