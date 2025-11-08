CMS launches payment model for state Medicaid programs to purchase drugs at most-favored-nation pricing

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is launching a new initiative for state Medicaid programs to purchase prescription drugs at prices aligned with those paid in other countries, known as most-favored-nation pricing. The program, called the GENErating cost Reductions fOr U.S. (GENEROUS) Medicaid Model, will be coordinated by the CMS Innovation Center. CMS said it will issue a request for applications later this fall for drug manufacturers interested in participating in the model. The agency will also seek letters of intent from interested state Medicaid agencies.

