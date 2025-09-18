HANYS CEO and former AHA Board Member Bea Grause to retire

The Healthcare Association of New York State Sept. 16 announced Bea Grause, R.N., its president and CEO, will retire in summer 2026. Grause was active for many years with the AHA and is a former board and executive committee member. Grause became HANYS president in 2016. Prior to that, she served as president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems for 14 years.

“On behalf of the AHA and our members, I want to thank Bea for her many contributions to the hospital field and the patients and communities we care for,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “For over 40 years, Bea has worn a variety of hats — as the leader of two state hospital associations and a senior member of several others, as a staffer on Capitol Hill and a registered nurse, and as a member of the AHA Board of Trustees and its Executive Committee — all in service of advancing health in America. Her leadership, skill and passion have helped increase access to high quality care for countless communities, and her impact will be felt for years to come. We wish her the very best in a much-deserved retirement."