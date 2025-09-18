Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,515 in the last 365 days.

Hospital-at-home bill considered during House Ways and Means Committee markup

The AHA submitted a statement Sept. 17 for a House Ways and Means Committee markup session on a series of health care and other bills. Specifically, the AHA expressed support for the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act (H.R. 4313), legislation that would extend certain Medicare waivers authorizing the hospital-at-home care program.

“A long-term extension of the H@H waiver would not only provide additional time to continue gathering data on quality improvement, cost savings and patient experience but would also provide much-needed stability for patients and providers,” the AHA wrote.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hospital-at-home bill considered during House Ways and Means Committee markup

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more