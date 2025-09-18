Hospital-at-home bill considered during House Ways and Means Committee markup

The AHA submitted a statement Sept. 17 for a House Ways and Means Committee markup session on a series of health care and other bills. Specifically, the AHA expressed support for the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act (H.R. 4313), legislation that would extend certain Medicare waivers authorizing the hospital-at-home care program.

“A long-term extension of the H@H waiver would not only provide additional time to continue gathering data on quality improvement, cost savings and patient experience but would also provide much-needed stability for patients and providers,” the AHA wrote.