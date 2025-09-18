PACRAK takes Vehicle Shipping up a Level at Miramar Airshow

Pacific Air Cargo Logo PAKRAK In LA Warehouse PAKRAK in the Aircraft

At Pacific Air Cargo we are always looking for ways to serve our customers through the introduction of new products, streamlined procedures and innovative technologies. PACRAK is the latest of these.” — Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo President & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Air Cargo LLC (PAC) today announced the introduction of PACRAK, a reliable vehicle transportation system believed to be the first of its kind in service in North America. PACRAK can accommodate various mid-sized vehicles mounted one above the other, providing ultimate safety and security during flight while optimizing space on board the aircraft.Commenting on the new service, Pacific Air Cargo President & CEO, Ms. Tanja Janfruechte said, “At Pacific Air Cargo we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers through the introduction of new products, streamlined procedures and innovative technologies. PACRAK is just the latest amongst these.”Pacific Air Cargo is today the go-to shipper for the transportation of high-value consignments, including priceless artwork and museum exhibitions, endangered animals, large-scale concert and movie equipment, valuable vehicles, perishable produce, and much more. PACRAK was recently used in the shipment of six of Precision Exotics’ luxury super-cars which were showcased in July at the Blue Angels airshow on Oahu, Hawaii and will have PACRAK on display at the Miramar Air Show, San Diego, from September 26-28.“At PAC we use only FAA certified cargo products and equipment , with reinforced racks and approved ratchet straps to ensure that we deliver your precious vehicle safely anywhere throughout the Pacific. With PACRAK we can also offer customers with multiple vehicles even more affordable ways to ship by air,” said Mr. Brian Prince, Pacific Air Cargo Director of Business Development and Customer Experience.About Pacific Air CargoFounded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides eight weekly exclusive Boeing 747-400F express air cargo services connecting major mainland gateways to Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa), Guam (GUM) and Sydney (SYD). Specializing in oversize cargo, the company also offers B747-400F nose-loader services, as well as full and part-charters. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have earned a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific www.pacificaircargo.com

