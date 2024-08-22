Pacific Air Cargo Joins Freightos’ WebCargo Platform, Expanding Digital Air Cargo Capacity and Reach

Pacific Air Cargo Logo Freightos Logo



LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) today announced a partnership with Freightos enabling it to be part of Freightos’ leading WebCargo digital air cargo booking and payment platform. This collaboration extends Pacific Air Cargo’s reach, not only offering capacity to forwarders throughout the US but also to those internationally.The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion-dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes, complimenting PAC’s own digital platform.Pacific Air Cargo Corporate Accounts Manager, Christian Calderon said, “Joining WebCargo by Freightos represents a significant step forward for Pacific Air Cargo. This collaboration will allow us to streamline our booking processes and offer our customers enhanced visibility and efficiency. We look forward to leveraging WebCargo’s advanced digital tools to further improve our service offerings and meet the growing demands of our customers and the air cargo industry.”With this integration, Pacific Air Cargo joins WebCargo in leading the digital transformation in the air cargo industry, making it easier for forwarders to access real-time rates, book cargo space, and manage shipments efficiently.“We are excited to welcome Pacific Air Cargo to the WebCargo platform,” said Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer of Freightos. This partnership not only enhances our capacity offering in the Hawaii and Pacific Islands regions but also underscores our commitment to providing seamless and efficient digital booking and payment solutions for our customers. The integration of Pacific Air Cargo’s extensive network and specialized shipping capabilities will offer significant value to freight forwarders and shippers in dozens of U.S. mainland gateway cities and beyond.”For Pacific Air Cargo, the integration into WebCargo’s digital platform means greater exposure to a global network of forwarders, improved booking efficiency, and enhanced customer service capabilities. For WebCargo, adding Pacific Air Cargo’s routes strengthens its position in the Hawaii and Pacific Islands markets, providing customers with more options and better service reliability.###About Pacific Air CargoFounded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides eight weekly exclusive Boeing 747-400F express air cargo services connecting major mainland gateways to Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA) six days a week, and weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific www.pacificaircargo.com

