Former XPRIZE Winners Announce Labfront 3.0, A Major Milestone for Academic and Citizen Scientists

The latest release combines real-time wearable data capture and analysis allowing for JITAI, with advanced scheduling and next-gen EMA questionnaires.

Our goal is to make these powerful tools accessible not only to academic researchers, but also to the growing community of citizen scientists.” — Dr. Andrew Ahn

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On stage at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the 2025 Garmin Health Summit, featured collaborator Labfront unveiled its most significant platform upgrade to date: Labfront 3.0.

Welcoming attendees, CEO Chris Peng called the launch “the beginning of a new era of democratized science." To kick off the summit, Labfront powered a live demo where participants' raw stress data were streamed in real time, run through analysis, and visualized for the audience as they followed a guided breathwork exercise. The demo highlighted Labfront's ability to deliver instant physiological insights and underscored the potential of personalized, adaptive interventions in both academic and citizen science contexts.

With powerful new features including real-time wearable data streaming, advanced task scheduling, on-demand event tracking, and a fully customizable questionnaire system, Labfront 3.0 empowers researchers with unprecedented customizations in health research studies.

At the core of this release is real-time live data streaming which works with partner devices from Garmin and Movesense, enabling researchers to collect and analyze physiological data in real time. This breakthrough opens the door to Just-In-Time Adaptive Interventions (JITAI), where researchers can deliver timely, personalized interventions based on live participant data.

The update also includes advanced scheduling tools for Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA), offering randomized and semi-randomized scheduling options. Combined with the enhanced questionnaire system—now featuring skip logic, display logic, branching, and more—Labfront 3.0 delivers a comprehensive toolkit for complex, data-rich research protocols.

"Showcasing the high-quality data capabilities of Garmin devices was an exciting way to begin our annual Summit and Awards program, and we’re grateful to Labfront for collaborating on this demonstration," said Joern Watzke, Senior Director of Garmin Health.

"From the beginning, our experience competing in XPRIZE, we've known that collecting data is only half the challenge,” added Dr. Andrew Ahn, Harvard professor and Chief Medical Officer of Labfront. “With Labfront 3.0, we've laid the foundation for our new analytics engine, now in beta testing. Our goal is to make these powerful tools accessible not only to academic researchers, but also to the growing community of citizen scientists."

XPRIZE Chief Impact Officer, Andrew Tauhert added, “Labfront’s journey from the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE to today’s launch of Labfront 3.0 is a powerful example of how breakthrough competitions can seed lasting innovation. By pushing the boundaries of how we collect, analyze, and act on real-time health data, Labfront is helping accelerate the future we envisioned with the Qualcomm Tricorder competition - one where cutting-edge science is placed directly in the hands of both researchers and everyday people.”

Beyond serving only academic institutions, Labfront 3.0 works to empower citizen scientists—individuals and communities who want to contribute to health research without needing advanced coding or data science skills. By lowering barriers to entry and providing professional-grade tools in an accessible platform, Labfront is enabling a broader range of innovators to explore new frontiers in health science.



About Labfront

Labfront addresses key challenges in modern health science, dedicated to helping shape a healthier future. Its innovative solution simplifies academic health research by offering a code-free platform for data collection and analysis.

Founded by alumni from the Center for Dynamical Biomarkers (BIDMC/Harvard) and Tricorder XPRIZE winners, Labfront provides essential analytics tools that enable researchers to efficiently interpret the growing volume of physiological data.

Learn more at www.labfront.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.