House Passes Oversight Committee Legislation to Make D.C. Safe Again

WASHINGTON— This week, the House of Representatives passed four Oversight and Government Reform Committee bills aimed at codifying President Trump’s agenda to make Washington, D.C. safe again. These bills address the juvenile crime crisis in the District, provide local law enforcement with stronger tools to apprehend criminals and protect the public, and ensure offenders are brought to justice more swiftly. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Committee Members applauded the passage of these bills.

“President Trump and House Republicans are making D.C. safe again by advancing commonsense public safety bills. For too long, residents and visitors in our nation’s capital have suffered under the radical, left-wing policies of the D.C. Council that created a crime crisis. Juvenile crime has skyrocketed, and many Metropolitan Police Department officers have left the force due to anti-police measures. Now, following President Trump’s leadership to restore law and order, the House has advanced several bills to confront crime head-on and ensure criminals are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. I thank Representatives Byron Donalds, Brandon Gill, Clay Higgins, and Pete Sessions for their leadership and urge the Senate to act without delay,” said Chairman James Comer.

The House passed H.R. 4922, the DC CRIMES Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), asserts congressional authority over the District by prohibiting the D.C. Council from advancing progressive, soft-on-crime sentencing policies. It lowers D.C.’s definition of a “youth” from under 25 years old to under 18, ensuring that individuals 18 and older are treated and tried as adults in the criminal justice system. The bill also removes judicial discretion to sentence youth offenders below the mandatory minimum and requires the D.C. Attorney General to establish a public website reporting juvenile crime statistics.

“For far too long, our nation’s capital has been plagued by an epidemic of violence due to the soft-on-crime policies of far-left, local leaders. Weak leadership by anti-cop radicals gives rise to chaos and the reign of terror unleashed on innocent residents and visitors of our nation’s capital must end now. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to oversee the District of Columbia, and it’s imperative that we act quickly to assert our control when local government fails to do its job. The American people deserve better, and I will not stand idly by while our capital city devolves into chaos. My DC CRIMES Act will restore law and order to the District. Thank you to my House colleagues for your support of this important legislation and thank you to Senator Banks for your Senate sponsorship. The time for action is now,” said Rep. Byron Donalds.

The House also passed H.R. 5140, the D.C. Juvenile Sentencing Reform Act. This bill, introduced by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), lowers the age at which juveniles can be tried as adults in D.C. for certain violent offenses—such as murder, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, and armed robbery—from 16 to 14, for crimes committed after the date of enactment.

“I am thankful to my colleagues for voting yes on my effort to ensure that thugs who break the law and commit heinous crimes are able to be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law,” said Rep. Brandon Gill. “President Trump’s mandate and today’s vote further prove that Republicans are the party of law and order. We are saving Washington, D.C., from the sins of the Democrats who have driven it to the ground!”

The House passed H.R. 5143, the District of Columbia Policing Protection Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.). This bill authorizes the Metropolitan Police Department to engage in vehicular pursuits of suspects fleeing in motor vehicles if an officer or supervisor determines it is necessary, the most effective means of apprehension, and unlikely to pose an unreasonable risk to bystanders. It also develops a trial system that would alert members of the public to police pursuits in their immediate vicinity. It also requires evaluation reports of current D.C. police tactics to be submitted to the appropriate Oversight and Judiciary Committees in the House and Senate.

“Anti-police legislation in blue states and cities prevents law enforcement from carrying out its mission to keep Americans safe. My bill supports President Trump’s agenda and empowers D.C. police to fully pursue suspects. Law enforcement officers in our nation’s capital should not be unreasonably restricted from performing their job,” said Rep. Clay Higgins.

The House passed H.R. 5125, the District of Columbia Judicial Nominations Reform Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas). This bill repeals the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission, which currently provides the President with a list of recommended judicial candidates for appointment to D.C. Courts. By abolishing the Commission, the bill allows the President to nominate D.C. judges directly, subject to Senate confirmation under the standard federal process.

“I am proud my bill to abolish the DC Judicial Nomination Commission has passed the House. As the son of a federal judge, I have a great respect for the judiciary and the process Constitutionally ordained to ensure fairness in our courts. As it stands, the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission has too often prioritized politics over justice, creating delays and heavy caseloads. The President must be able to quickly nominate judges to fill vacancies that allow criminals to escape justice. The D.C. courts must be equipped to do their job: hold criminals accountable, protect victims, and maintain order in our nation’s capital,” said Rep. Pete Sessions.