Governor Newsom announces appointments 9.17.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Lucia Saldivar, of Sacramento, has been appointed as Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Saldivar has been Chief of Staff for the Office of Assemblymember Lisa Calderon in the California State Assembly since 2022, where she was a Legislative Director from 2021 to 2022. She held multiple roles in the Office of Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin in the California State Assembly from 2017 to 2021, including a Legislative Assistant and a Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellow. Saldivar is a member of the HOPE Leadership Institute and the California Latino Capitol Association Foundation. She earned a Master of Business and Administration degree from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Barnard College of Columbia University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $156,504. Saldivar is a Democrat.

Shelly Jones, of Rocklin, has been appointed as Assistant Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the California Department of Consumer Affairs. Jones has been Division Chief of the Strategic Organizational Leadership and Individual Development Unit at the California Department of Consumer Affairs since 2023, where she was a Staff Services Manager from 2020 to 2023. Jones was a Staff Services Manager at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Division of Juvenile Justice from 2018 to 2020. She was a Staff Services Manager at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2015 to 2018. Jones served in multiple roles at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Juvenile Parole Board from 1996 to 2015, including Staff Services Analyst, Associate Governmental Program Analyst, Assistant Project Manager, and Litigation Coordinator. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $125,004. Jones is registered without party preference.

Ram M. Vaderhobli, of Belmont, has been appointed to the Dental Board of California. Vaderhobli has been a Clinical Professor of Preventive and Restorative Dental Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry since 2020 and Dental Director for the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program since 2010, where he has held several positions at since 2007, including Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor, Health Sciences Associate Clinical Professor, and Clinical Director for Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing. He has been the California Regional Associate Director for the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program at New York University Langone Health Dental Medicine, in partnership with the UCSF School of Dentistry, since 2015. Vaderhobli was California Regional Assistant Director for the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program at Lutheran Medical Center from 2011 to 2015. He was a Resident in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program at the Eastman Institute for Oral Health, University of Rochester from 2005 to 2006. Vaderhobli was a Research Specialist and a Guest Scientist at the American Dental Association Paffenbarger Research Center from 2003 to 2004. He was a Research Assistant at Alfred University from 2002 to 2003. He is a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and Pierre Fauchard Academy, and a Member of the American Association for Dental Research, American Dental Education Association, the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, The Consortium for Oral Health Research and Informatics, and the Indian Dental Association. Vaderhobli earned a Master of Science degree in Biomaterials Engineering from Alfred University and a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from R.V. Dental College, Bangalore University, India. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Vaderhobli is registered with no party preference.



Olivia Mae Asuncion, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Commission on Disability Access. Asuncion has been a Project Architect at Quattrocchi Kwok Architects since 2021. She held multiple positions at Shah Kawasaki Architects from 2015 to 2021, including Architect and Design Professional. Asuncion was a Project Assistant at Equity Community Builders from 2010 to 2013. She is a public member of the United States Access Board. Asuncion earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Asuncion is a Democrat.

Nancy Duong, of San Gabriel, has been reappointed to the California Board of Accountancy, where she served since 2024. Duong has been Co-Founder of Tocqueville Investment since 2019 and Partner of Santa Clarita In Home Tutoring since 2021. She was a Senior Investment Associate for Prudential Private Capital from 2015 to 2019. She was a Markets and Policy Associate for the Federal Reserve Bank of NY from 2010 to 2016. Duong is Vice Chair of the Community Service Commission for the City of San Gabriel. She earned a Master of Public Affairs degree in Economics from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in ISF International Relations from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Duong is a Democrat.

Jeffery Molnar, of Crescent City, has been appointed to the 41st District Agricultural Association – Del Norte Fair Board. Molnar has been Director of Facilities at Sutter Coast Hospital since 2020, where he was Manager of Facilities from 2020 to 2022. He held multiple roles at Providence Medford Medical Center from 2007 to 2020, including Lead Engineer and Maintenance Engineer. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Molnar is registered without party preference.

Kevin G. Walthers, of Santa Maria, has been appointed to the 35th District Agricultural Association – Santa Maria Fair Board. Walthers has been a President of Allan Hancock College since 2013. Walthers was the President of Las Positas College from 2011 to 2013. He was Vice Chancellor for Administration for the West Virigina Higher Education Policy Commission from 2009 to 2011. He was Vice President for Finance and Administration from Utah State University – Eastern from 2006 to 2010. Walthers is a member of the Santa Maria and Solvang Chambers of Commerce, California Nature Art Museum, Marian Regional Medical Center Board, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, and Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club. Walthers earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from University of Utah, a Master of Education degree from East Texas A&M University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Texas, Austin. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Walthers is registered without party preference.