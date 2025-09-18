News Release: Tigirlily Gold’s New Anthem “Call It Home” Invites Travelers to Experience North Dakota Like Never Before
North Dakota Tourism is thrilled to announce a heartfelt collaboration with homegrown country duo Tigirlily Gold. The duo’s brand-new single, “Call It Home (A Song for North Dakota),” beckons travelers to step inside the song and discover the inspiration behind the music through immersive travel experiences across the state’s wide-open landscapes, charming small towns and vibrant community spirit.
A Song Born of Home
Born and raised in Hazen, North Dakota, Tigirlily Gold’s Krista Olson and Kendra Slaubaugh have woven memories of fishing trips, first performances, golden fields and endless skies into a melody that resonates far beyond state lines. What began as a personal anthem has grown into a lyrical guidebook for anyone curious about what makes North Dakota unforgettable.
“We’ve always dreamed of working with North Dakota Tourism,” said Tigirlily Gold’s Krista Olson and Kendra Slaubaugh. “This collaboration is truly full circle and we’re honored to share what makes our home state so special.”
Step Into the Lyrics
From the opening lines through the chorus, “Call It Home” transforms music into travel inspiration:
- From Badlands to Wheat Fields – Hike the rugged trails of Theodore Roosevelt National Park where bison roam beneath wide-open skies. Beyond the North Dakota Badlands, prairies roll endlessly through the Sheyenne National Grassland along the Killdeer Mountain Four Bears Scenic Byway, and across golden fields near Jamestown and Bottineau. From a sunset over canola blossoms to the wind rippling through tall grass, North Dakota’s landscapes are as vast as they are unforgettable.
- Hometown Roots in Hazen – Discover the small-town hospitality that shaped Tigirlily Gold in their hometown. Cast a line at Hazen Bay Recreation Area, stroll through colorful public art at the Paul Weiser Pocket Park (where Krista and Kendra first performed together) and enjoy gatherings that showcase the state’s warmth and friendliness.
- Under the North Dakota Sky – With some of the clearest skies in the country, North Dakota is a stargazer’s dream. Watch the Milky Way shine above Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake, catch sweeping skies over the Pembina Gorge and River at the Masonic Scenic Overlook, or take in wide-open views from Coteau des Prairies Lodge. From blooming canola fields to star-filled nights, the sky here is always part of the story.
- Legendary in the Ordinary – Everyday adventures in North Dakota feel extraordinary. Spend a day boating or fishing on Lake Sakakawea (boasting more shoreline than California’s Pacific coast), discover the energy of downtown Bismarck or Fargo, or follow the whimsical Enchanted Highway where giant metal sculptures rise from the prairie. It’s proof that in North Dakota, even a road trip can become legendary.
The Spirit of “Be Legendary”
“Call It Home” echoes the heartbeat of North Dakota’s “Be Legendary” brand: extraordinary experiences found in everyday life, kindness woven into community, and landscapes that make you feel like you belong. Visitors who follow the song’s path won’t just hear the story of North Dakota, they’ll live it.
For more information about Tigirlily Gold, comments from the artists, and upcoming concerts in the state, please visit https://www.ndtourism.com/tigirlilygold. Listen to "Call It Home (A Song for North Dakota) HERE.
For more on planning a legendary trip to North Dakota, visit NDtourism.com.
