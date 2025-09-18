News Release: Tigirlily Gold’s New Anthem “Call It Home” Invites Travelers to Experience North Dakota Like Never Before

North Dakota Tourism is thrilled to announce a heartfelt collaboration with homegrown country duo Tigirlily Gold. The duo’s brand-new single, “Call It Home (A Song for North Dakota),” beckons travelers to step inside the song and discover the inspiration behind the music through immersive travel experiences across the state’s wide-open landscapes, charming small towns and vibrant community spirit.

A Song Born of Home

Born and raised in Hazen, North Dakota, Tigirlily Gold’s Krista Olson and Kendra Slaubaugh have woven memories of fishing trips, first performances, golden fields and endless skies into a melody that resonates far beyond state lines. What began as a personal anthem has grown into a lyrical guidebook for anyone curious about what makes North Dakota unforgettable.

“We’ve always dreamed of working with North Dakota Tourism,” said Tigirlily Gold’s Krista Olson and Kendra Slaubaugh. “This collaboration is truly full circle and we’re honored to share what makes our home state so special.”

Step Into the Lyrics

From the opening lines through the chorus, “Call It Home” transforms music into travel inspiration:

The Spirit of “Be Legendary”

“Call It Home” echoes the heartbeat of North Dakota’s “Be Legendary” brand: extraordinary experiences found in everyday life, kindness woven into community, and landscapes that make you feel like you belong. Visitors who follow the song’s path won’t just hear the story of North Dakota, they’ll live it.

For more information about Tigirlily Gold, comments from the artists, and upcoming concerts in the state, please visit https://www.ndtourism.com/tigirlilygold. Listen to "Call It Home (A Song for North Dakota) HERE.

For more on planning a legendary trip to North Dakota, visit NDtourism.com.