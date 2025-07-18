News Release: Follow the Bloom: North Dakota’s 2025 Sunflower Map is Here

North Dakota's wide-open landscapes are about to come alive with color. Beginning late July and into August, thousands of acres of sunflower fields across the state will explode into vibrant golden blooms, creating a striking contrast against blue prairie skies.

To help travelers capture the beauty of this iconic summer moment, North Dakota Tourism has launched the 2025 Sunflower Field Map, featuring more than 20 confirmed bloom locations. While chasing the blooms, visitors are encouraged to extend their stay and discover the charm of the local communities surrounding these breathtaking fields.

"Our state's sunflower fields are the gifts that keep on giving," said Keagan Lautenschlager, a sunflower grower near Kenmare, North Dakota. "This partnership between North Dakota's growers and North Dakota Tourism is stronger than ever, and we're excited to welcome visitors to experience the vibrancy, beauty, and uniqueness of these fields. It's not only about capturing a once-in-a-lifetime view; it's also a meaningful way to support both tourism and agriculture in our communities."

Sunflowers are more than just a seasonal attraction—they're a symbol of heritage. Ukrainian immigrants brought sunflower cultivation to North Dakota in the late 1800s, and today, these golden fields are a testament to both agricultural legacy and cultural pride in the state.

Tips for the Perfect Sunflower Experience:

Respect the Fields : Enjoy the view from the roadside and avoid entering fields unless signage or the landowner has given permission. Be mindful of fields that may be undergoing spraying or maintenance.

: Enjoy the view from the roadside and avoid entering fields unless signage or the landowner has given permission. Be mindful of fields that may be undergoing spraying or maintenance. Capture the Best Photos : Cloudy days are ideal for vivid close-up shots, while golden sun hours add a beautiful glow to wide-angle views.

: Cloudy days are ideal for vivid close-up shots, while golden sun hours add a beautiful glow to wide-angle views. Celebrate National Sunflower Day : Save the date for Saturday, August 2, 2025, also known as National Sunflower Day, and join the celebration by sharing your favorite shots using #BeNDLegendary or #NDFieldFinders.

: Save the date for Saturday, August 2, 2025, also known as National Sunflower Day, and join the celebration by sharing your favorite shots using #BeNDLegendary or #NDFieldFinders. Take the Flavor Home: Sunflowers aren't just beautiful, they're tasty, too! From allergy-friendly SunButter to local favorites like North Dakota sunflower pie, the seeds are a delicious way to enjoy the experience long after your visit.

Be on the lookout for the North Dakota Sunflower Mailboxes, where visitors can enjoy complimentary edible sunflower seeds available at select field locations while supplies last. Mailboxes stocked with seeds will be placed on-site in areas including Walcott, Langdon, Sharon, Havana, and more starting in late July.

For details on each participating field, including location, seed availability, and bloom updates, please visit the “Let the Amazing Sunflower Put a Smile on Your Face” page. For more sunflower recipes, videos and little-known facts, visit Brighten Your Day with the Amazing Sunflower.

The Sunflower Map is updated weekly with bloom status for the fields, allowing bloom-chasers to see the fields at their most beautiful. Whether you're a professional photographer, or just looking for a legendary road trip backdrop, these fields are must-see stops during North Dakota's sunniest season.