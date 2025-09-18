KissCam and Virtue Beauty Launch Lip Gloss Collaboration at Denver’s ViewHouse During CU Game Oct. 4 and Broncos Oct. 5

KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss Collaboration ViewHouse KissCam + Virtue Beauty Lip Gloss Launch

Interactive fan experience includes photo booth, contests, giveaways, and debut of 14 versatile lip gloss shades

By joining forces with KissCam, we’re empowering fans to feel confident, camera-ready, and connected — whether it’s game day or any day” — Brooke Berndt, Founder and CEO of Virtue Beauty

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KissCam, the global brand known for creating unforgettable jumbotron moments, is teaming up with Virtue Beauty to host an interactive game-day experience at ViewHouse Ballpark (2015 Market St, Denver, CO 80205) Saturday, Oct. 4, during the CU vs. TCU football game. Fans can enjoy a KissCam photo booth, exclusive giveaways, and the debut of the KissCam + Virtue Beauty lip gloss line. The experience will continue Sunday, Oct. 5, during the Denver Broncos game.

The collaboration launches with 14 versatile shades designed to complement all skin tones and showcase team pride. Fans at ViewHouse will be the first to test and purchase the gloss on-site (limited supplies), order online with a VIP discount, and win KissCam-branded swag during contests throughout the games.

“We’re excited to bring the KissCam experience downtown to Denver sports fans. This event is the perfect way to launch our new lip gloss line and extend the fun of KissCam beyond the jumbotron,” says Dana Veitch, KissCam Founder and CEO.

“By joining forces with KissCam, we’re empowering fans to feel confident, camera-ready, and connected — whether it’s game day or any day,” says Brooke Berndt, Founder and CEO of Virtue Beauty.

“At ViewHouse, we’re all about bringing people together to celebrate sports, community, and unforgettable moments. Hosting the KissCam + Virtue Beauty launch at our Ballpark location is the perfect blend of game-day energy and fan engagement,” says Katie Chapman, VP of Marketing for Lotus Concepts Management. “We can’t wait to welcome CU and Broncos fans to experience this unique collaboration right here in the heart of Denver.”

The lip glosses feature kaleidoscopic, color-shifting pearls for a multidimensional holographic finish. Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and infused with Vitamin E and natural oils, the glosses can be worn alone or layered for a prismatic effect.

The KissCam x Virtue Beauty lip gloss collection is available now at https://virtuebeautyco.com/pages/kiss-cam-x-virtue-beauty for $25.

For more information and live updates, follow KissCam and Virtue Beauty on Instagram: @thekisscam, @virtuebeauty and #kisscam.

-###-



About KissCam

KissCam, Inc. is a global experiential activation brand that creates unforgettable moments of connection and joy beyond the jumbotron. Founded in 2014, by Dana Veitch after watching a basketball game while on a date and realizing not everyone was able to get a chance to be on the KissCam. Shortly thereafter, Veitch trademarked the KissCam brand globally, and patented a mobile app in-arena contest for fans who can participate from anywhere in the world by downloading the KissCam app or clicking on the QR code at an event or on the T.V. The app technology allows fans to submit their own KissCam moments from anywhere and vote for a winner. In 2018, the company expanded into licensing photobooths, photostrip frame graphics globally, and hologram experiences where participants can interact with celebrities, pro-athletes and more via augmented reality experiences. In 2025 the company launched a lip gloss in partnership with Virtue Beauty. Other KissCam partners include the Oklahoma City Dodgers Minor League Baseball team, Everbowl, K Photo La Vie, Meme Wars, 2018 World Cup, and India's T20 Cricket, where the promotion received a 48% engagement rate. With activations spanning sports, concerts, and community gatherings, KissCam has become a beloved tradition recognized around the world. For more information, visit www.kisscam.com.

About Virtue Beauty

Virtue Beauty is a women-owned, beauty brand dedicated to delivering all natural makeup products that empower people to feel confident, connected and virtuous. Founded in 2024 by Brooke Berndt, an entrepreneur with a commitment to sustainability, and clean beauty products, Virtue Beauty is redefining what it means to look and feel your best. Its mission is to empower all makeup users with clean, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free cosmetics made with organic ingredients and inspired by the founder’s value in having a faith-based foundation for living a virtuous life. Each product celebrates beauty and uplifts confidence for anyone wanting to shine. For more information, visit https://virtuebeautyco.com/

About ViewHouse

ViewHouse is a chef-driven, casual eatery, bar and rooftop that delivers a superior, inclusive experience with a locally rooted vibe and fun energy. The original ViewHouse was first conceptualized in 2010 and inspired by Coloradoan’s fondness of sports, love for the outdoors and living a healthy lifestyle revolved around food, activities and all things local. ViewHouse Ballpark opened in 2013 across from Coors Field; the second ViewHouse location opened in 2014 in Centennial near the Denver Tech Center. The third ViewHouse opened in 2017 in historic downtown Littleton. The fourth location opened in 2020 in Colorado Springs. For more information, visit www.viewhouse.com.

