Oklahoma City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Violation

Braden Birdsong, 28, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Bernard M. Jones for the Western District of Oklahoma today and pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime violation.

According to filed plea documents and today’s court hearing, on Aug. 25, 2023, Birdsong, a white man, attacked D.G., a black man, while D.G. was cleaning the parking lot of the Oklahoma City restaurant at which he worked. Birdsong used racial slurs and other anti-black rhetoric as he punched D.G. in the head multiple times. D.G. suffered bodily injury because of the attack. As Birdsong admitted in court today, he assaulted D.G. because of D.G.’s race and color.

Birdsong faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for the hate crime violation. U.S. District Court Judge Jones will determine Birdsong’s final sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors at a later date. Birdsong will remain in federal custody pending the future sentencing hearing.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma, and Special Agent in Charge Douglas M. Goodwater of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia E. Barry for the Western District of Oklahoma and Trial Attorneys Laura Gilson and Taylor Payne of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.