New Floor Tile Calculator from Koffler Sales Simplifies Renovation Planning

Screenshot of Koffler Sales Tile Calculator

Koffler Sales launches a free Floor Tile Calculator to help homeowners and pros estimate tile needs, square footage, and costs quickly and accurately

LAKE ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koffler Sales, a trusted provider of wall and flooring protection products for more than 50 years, has launched its new Floor Tile Calculator , a free online tool that allows users to estimate tile needs, square footage, and installation costs with accuracy and ease.The Floor Tile Calculator helps both homeowners and professionals plan projects of any size, from small bathrooms and kitchens to large open-concept spaces. By entering room dimensions and tile sizes, users receive instant calculations that determine the number of tiles required, the total square footage, and the estimated cost of materials. The tool also accounts for extra tile needed to cover cuts and waste, ensuring customers purchase the correct amount the first time.In addition to floor projects, the calculator can be used for shower renovations, walls, backsplashes, and other tiled surfaces. It also provides estimates for tile material expenses and directs users to essential accessories such as grout, mortar, trim, and installation tools, which are available through Koffler Sales.The Floor Tile Calculator is designed to save time, reduce costly mistakes, and make project planning more efficient. By combining accurate measurements with direct access to Koffler Sales’ wide range of products, customers can move confidently from planning to installation.

