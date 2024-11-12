New Report Reveals Home Renovation Hotspots in the US

Map of the United States renovation hotspots based on Advertising Value Ratio.

2024 Home Renovation Market Study reveals detailed, state-by-state insights, spotlighting the factors driving renovation demand across the U.S.

LAKE ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest research from Koffler Sales Company unveils a dynamic landscape for the U.S. home renovation market, driven by regional disparities and changing homeowner priorities. The 2024 Home Renovation Market Study reveals that states with high property values and frequent extreme weather events, such as California and Florida, show the highest renovation demand.Koffler’s unique Advertising Value per Household metric, based on Google Ads keyword data, which identifies Colorado, Maryland, and D.C. as top states for renovation ad spend. This metric offers contractors, suppliers, and industry professionals a strategic tool to target high-demand areas effectively.Regional demand variations reveal substantial differences across the U.S., with coastal and high-growth states like California, Florida, and Texas leading the market due to high property values, frequent extreme weather, and rapid population growth. Additionally, socioeconomic drivers strongly influence renovation demand; higher-income, urbanized states with factors like population density consistently show elevated renovation spending, pinpointing areas where demand remains strong.For detailed insights and actionable data on U.S. home renovation trends, access the full 2024 Home Renovation Market Study on Koffler’s website . Ron Starr, President of Koffler Sales, is available for expert commentary.

