New Book, Deceit Exposes the Hidden Toll of Online Romance Scams Among Professionals

Memoir Sheds Light on a Growing Crisis of Emotional Fraud in the Digital Age

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time where swipes, likes, and DMs have become the foundation of modern relationships, a powerful new book is cutting through the noise to confront a silent epidemic: online romance scams targeting successful professionals. DECEIT, a gripping true story authored under a pen name, reveals how even those with sharp judgment and distinguished careers are not immune to emotional manipulation on the internet.Easton Zachary, a practicing medical professional bravely recounts a personal encounter with a carefully orchestrated romance scam that blurred the lines between affection and exploitation. Told with clarity, humility and unflinching honesty, DECEIT is more than a personal confession — it's a mirror held up to an increasingly common digital trap that ensnares victims across all walks of life.“What started as an innocent online connection quickly spiraled into something far more calculated,” the author writes. “This story isn’t just mine. It belongs to thousands who suffer in silence — ashamed, confused and often blamed.”A Crisis in Plain SightAccording to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), romance scams have cost U.S. victims over $1.3 billion in 2022 alone, with professionals—particularly doctors, lawyers, educators and executives—among the most frequently targeted due to their perceived emotional and financial stability. DECEIT gives a rare, inside look at the psychological grooming, emotional manipulation and financial vulnerabilities these scams often exploit.A Call for Awareness, Not ShameEaston Zachary uses this book to not only reclaim his own story but to empower others to recognize the red flags, understand the emotional aftermath and break the silence surrounding these scams.The book is available in both paperback and e-book formats on Amazon . A public discussion is now being launched through a podcast audio snippet and press-driven outreach, intended to raise awareness and offer insight into a growing concern that too often hides in the shadows.

DEEP DIVE: Deceit, by Easton Zachary | A Hidden Truth Behind Online Romance Scams

