"Dragonfly Summers, A Dream Before Tomorrow" Chronicles a Life-Altering Summer of 1964
Author, Maurice Johnson recounts the pivotal years and lingering questions of youth as young Timmy Johnson throughout the 1960s and 70s.
Through the eyes of a hopeful child, the reader will not only be refreshed by Johnson's candor, but enlightened by the pitfalls, detours, successes and wisdom in his story.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on an emotional odyssey with Maurice Johnson's "Dragonfly Summers, A Dream Before Tomorrow," a spellbinding historical narrative that traverses landscapes of heartache and triumph. Through Johnson's enchanting prose, readers are transported to Wisconsin and Oklahoma, discovering the often-unseen history of a melanated community.
— Michael Owens, The Ralph Ellison Foundation
The story's essence lies in poignant moments—Johnson and his siblings' relocation, vividly captured in the portrayal of their first train ride. The author's eloquent description of the limited packing, cramped taxi ride, and the ambiance of the train tracks resonates, evoking powerful emotions and tugging at the heartstrings of readers. Johnson's vivid storytelling illuminates the resilience amidst adversity, sharing tales of finding solace under the porch and the transformative power of his first musical instrument.
This captivating narrative is more than an autobiographical tale; it's a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the unwavering pursuit of dreams.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Maurice Johnson is a notable storyteller and historian known for his evocative narratives that blend personal experiences with historical significance. Beyond his acclaimed authorship, Johnson is renowned for his talents as a jazz guitarist, entrepreneur and consultant, sharing motivational insight that resonates with people across diverse backgrounds.
330 Pages
Available formats:
eBook, Paperback, Hardcover and Large Print.
Maurice Johnson
North Ellison Avenue Press
mauricejohnson8@icloud.com
