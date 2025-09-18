Governor Kotek Makes Access to Safe, Effective Vaccines Possible in Oregon Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

Governor Tina Kotek directed state agencies to develop a coordinated approach to reduce disruption to COVID-19 vaccine access caused by the Trump Administration. Today, five state agencies took various actions to implement the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) respiratory vaccine recommendations and restore access to vaccines at the pharmacy.

“If you want to get vaccinated before respiratory virus season, you can in Oregon,” Governor Kotek said. “The confusion created by the Trump Administration for simple vaccine administration in states across the country puts people at risk. Staying safe shouldn’t be hard or expensive – these actions today mean Oregonians seeking a vaccine can do so easily and affordably.”

Following clear, evidence-based vaccine guidance, state agencies clear a path for health care providers to provide consistent plans of care so families have certainty about access and coverage surrounding vaccine care in Oregon.

Oregon Health Authority

In addition to issuing the West Coast Health Alliance recommendation earlier today, OHA has issued guidance for the Medicaid program requiring coverage of WCHA-recommended vaccines, as well as a consumer-facing FAQ. The Public Employees’ Benefit Board has also issued a contract amendment to adopt WCHA recommendations and ensure continuity of coverage for these vaccines.

"As a physician, I swore an oath to do no harm—and we know vaccines are among the most powerful tools to prevent illness and save lives,” said Dr. Sejal Hathi, MD, MBA, Director, Oregon Health Authority. “As a new mother, I want the same protection for my newborn that every Oregon family deserves. At a time when Washington D.C. is undermining our most basic public health safeguards, Oregon is charting a different course: affirming that public health is about protecting people, not playing politics, and ensuring every family who wants protection this respiratory virus season can get it—simply, safely, and affordably.”

For West Coast Health Alliance recommendations, click WCHA 2025-2026 Respiratory Virus Season Immunization Recommendations.

For a general FAQ, click West Coast Health Alliance Frequently Asked Questions for the Public.

Department of Consumer and Business Services

Through its Division of Financial Regulation, the department has issued a bulletin on the coverage of COVID-19 vaccines. The bulletin reiterates the expectations that all health benefit plans in Oregon must provide coverage for FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines without cost sharing (such as co-pay, co-insurance, or deductible). Plans provided by the Oregon Educators Benefit Board fall under DCBS regulation and will align with coverage requirements as specified by the division.

“Consumers deserve certainty and continuity in vaccination coverage through these challenging times,” Acting Insurance Commissioner TK Keen said. “We appreciate the cooperation of insurance carriers in fulfilling this mandate.”

For more information on the insurance requirements, including where to submit a vaccine coverage complaint, visit the West Coast Health Alliance and COVID-19 vaccine insurance coverage webpage.

Oregon Board of Pharmacy

The board took swift action to adopt recommendations from the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) to both expand and preserve access to lifesaving vaccines ahead of respiratory season. Oregon licensed pharmacists are permitted to prescribe and administer COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV vaccines in accordance with board-approved protocols, incorporating WCHA recommendations.

“We are concerned by delayed federal guidance that has caused confusion and created barriers to accessing updated vaccines,” said Gary Runyon, Pharm.D., R.Ph., Executive Director, Oregon Board of Pharmacy. “Though unfortunate, these recent circumstances have brought to light the pivotal role that pharmacists play in providing preventative healthcare on the frontlines as America’s most accessible healthcare providers. The Oregon Board of Pharmacy recognizes the unwavering dedication of its licensees to promoting public health and safety.”

For more information, visit the Oregon Board of Pharmacy website.

Oregon Medical Board

Oregon physicians and physician associates may administer and prescribe vaccines in accordance with the WCHA Recommendations without fear of disciplinary action. The Oregon Medical Board recognizes the exceptional dedication and medical expertise that physicians and PAs bring to patient care.

“We have full confidence in our licensed physicians and PAs to review the WCHA Recommendations and apply their professional medical judgment in offering and prescribing vaccines to their patients,” said Nicole Krishnaswami, Executive Director for the Oregon Medical Board. “Oregon’s healthcare professionals consistently demonstrate a commitment to evidence-based medicine and patient safety. With the WCHA Recommendations in place, any patient who wants a vaccine should receive one so long as it’s not contraindicated.”

The Oregon Medical Board’s website provides up-to-date information for physicians, PAs, and the public. OMB has also created a Vaccine Administration FAQ.

Oregon State Board of Nursing

Oregon nurses may administer and prescribe vaccines in accordance with the WCHA Recommendations without fear of disciplinary action.

“The Oregon State Board of Nursing has ongoing confidence in our nursing professionals to operate in accordance with the WCHA recommendations,” said Rachel Prusak, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, Executive Director of the Oregon State Board of Nursing. “All nurse practitioners should feel empowered to prescribe vaccines within their scope of practice and in accordance with WCHA recommendations, and all nurses in Oregon should feel confident in administering vaccines. This ensures that any patient who wants a vaccine can receive one, provided there are no contraindications.”

All nurses are encouraged to review the WCHA recommendations and use their professional and clinical judgment when providing vaccines to patients. For up-to-date information, nurses, nurse practitioners, and the public can visit: Oregon State Board of Nursing : Vaccine Guidance : State of Oregon.

Representatives from each state agency and licensing board will be available to answer questions later today at 5:00 p.m. during a media availability hosted by Oregon Health Authority – watch or attend here: https://youtube.com/live/2TydWPMLOVc.



