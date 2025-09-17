Swiss Foreign Minister Federal Councillor Cassis to outline Switzerland’s priorities as incoming OSCE Chairpersonship

VIENNA, 17 September 2025 – Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, who heads Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, will be outlining the country’s priorities as the incoming OSCE Chair-in-Office for 2026 on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

In his presentation to the OSCE Permanent Council, Councillor Cassis will outline Switzerland’s priorities. By assuming the Chairpersonship of the OSCE, Switzerland is fulfilling its responsibility for peace and security in Europe and emphasizing the importance of dialogue, inclusion, and co-operation in managing crises and conflicts. This is consistent with the objectives set out in its Foreign Policy Strategy 2024–2027.

Follow the Federal Councillor’s remarks by joining us online tomorrow, 18 September at 10:00 (CEST) at osce.org/live.

Please note that the remarks will be delivered in French, however the text of the remarks as delivered in English will be made available here following the meeting.

Switzerland will take over the OSCE Chairpersonship from Finland on 1 January 2026 with Federal Councillor Cassis serving as OSCE Chair-in-Office. The Chairpersonship programme will be presented in January 2026.