H.R. 3857, Snow Water Supply Forecasting Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R. 3857 would reauthorize and modify the Snow Water Supply Forecasting Program (SWSFP), a program administered by the Bureau of Reclamation in partnership with other agencies to enhance snow monitoring and water supply forecasts. The bill would authorize the appropriation of $6.5 million annually over the 2027-2031 period for those activities. The program’s current authorization expires at the end of 2026.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted near the end of 2025 and that the specified amounts will be provided in each year. Based on historical spending patterns for the SWSFP, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $26 million over the 2025‑2030 period and $7 million after 2030. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Alaina Rhee. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.