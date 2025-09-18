Traditional Pin Art Toy Inspires Wheel-as-Engine EV Technology, Now Under Investor Review

Surface Plan Wheel Concept SurfacePlan Transportation Pods Actuators at Road Surface Surface Plan PinArt

Revolutionary wheel technology embeds actuators at the tire surface, eliminating traditional drivetrains and potentially reducing vehicle weight by up to 40%.

The wheel could reduce vehicle weight by 40% or more. That could inspire the entire EV market. We’re testing that belief in a Wefunder poll, to see if investors agree it’s time to reinvent the wheel.” — David Henson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurfacePlan ™ has launched an investor poll on a crowdfunding investment site to gauge interest in its patent-pending “wheel-as-engine” technology. The design integrates propulsion, steering, and braking directly at the tire surface, potentially replacing heavy drivetrains and dramatically reducing vehicle weight.The approach could lead to lighter, simpler, and more efficient electric vehicles, addressing some of the cost and performance barriers that have slowed broader adoption. The company’s provisional patents cover actuator arrays embedded within the wheel surface, designed to apply thrust and control directly where the tire meets the road.David Henson, founder of SurfacePlan™, said:“By embedding propulsion, steering, and braking directly at the tire surface, we believe our design could reduce vehicle weight by 40% or more. That kind of breakthrough doesn’t just trim engineering complexity - it could reinspire the entire EV market. We’re testing that belief in a Wefunder poll, to see if investors agree it’s time to reinvent the wheel.”The investor poll is live and can be reviewed at: https://wefunder.com/surfaceplan/join About SurfacePlan™SurfacePlan™ is pioneering a new era of electric vehicle design with its wheel-as-engine technology. Based in Pagosa Springs, CO, the company aims to simplify EVs, boost efficiency, and accelerate adoption. Learn more at https://surfaceplan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.