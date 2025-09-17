Civil Harassment Restraining Order May Be Imposed Based on Single Incident, C.A. Says

Reference to a “course of conduct” in the statute authorizing issuance of civil harassment restraining orders does not restrict imposition of restrictions on a defendant who has committed only a single act of violence, Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

