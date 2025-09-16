Prime Minister at the opening of the Julija nursing hospital: This is a hospital of dignity

SLOVENIA, September 16 - In his address, the Prime Minister expressed his great satisfaction at being present at this event in Novo mesto. He went on to say that the opening of the nursing hospital was a source of inspiration for the Government's first regional visit, which focuses on three topics: law and order, the economy and the public sector.

"Once again, we are demonstrating our commitment to strengthening the public system," the Prime Minister said, referring to the Government's decision to establish a new public higher education institution – a public university in Novo mesto. He also reiterated that public healthcare is a priority for this Government.

"I believe that when we all selflessly contribute to the public good, we can build a society in which everyone feels good. A society that will be there to help us when we need it, and in which we will all live better and more easily together," he added.

He emphasized that the Government is not only implementing systemic measures in healthcare but is also accelerating investments in human resources and new facilities, with particular importance placed on nursing hospitals.

"Nursing hospitals are our civilizational duty to those patients who continue to require care. They bridge the gap between long-term care, which is in the process of being set up, and the public healthcare system," the Prime Minister explained.

At the Julija nursing hospital, each of the 65 beds has its own human story, the story of the patient, the story of the family who will be reassured and satisfied, and the story of all of us who will actually enable the patient to stand on their feet or to conclude their life in a dignified manner. This is a hospital of dignity," the Prime Minister said, expressing gratitude to everyone who worked hard to establish this hospital and to those who selflessly perform their mission here, namely caregivers, nurses and doctors.

Prime Minister Golob began his visit to Novo mesto in the morning with a visit to the company Revoz, where he met with the management and employees. He also toured part of the vehicle assembly line. Furthermore, the Government held its session.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also attend a working lunch with the signatories of the letter of intent and supporters of the establishment of a public university in Novo mesto. He will also meet with representatives of businesses and mayors from the regions of Dolenjska and Bela Krajina.