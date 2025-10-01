Archivalia of the month October 2025

SLOVENIA, October 1 - The Archivalia of the Month section features the Archivalia of the month of October, which presents a self-reflection and insightful analysis by Ciril Zlobec, one of the most important Slovenian cultural figures of the second half of the 20th century, at Republic Square in May 1995, which, even three decades after its creation, still accurately reflects today's socio-political reality. The text was prepared by Žiga Koncilija.

