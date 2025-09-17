WDH Announces Key Leadership Changes

September 17, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), under the leadership of Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson, has announced a series of important leadership appointments aimed at strengthening health services across the state.

Jesse Springer Named Interim State Medicaid Agent

Effective September 2, Jesse Springer has been appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Medicaid Agent and Senior Administrator for the Division of Healthcare Financing, following the resignation of Lee Grossman. This division oversees the Wyoming Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Springer has been with the department since 2012, serving in various leadership roles, most recently as Deputy Division Administrator for Wyoming Medicaid. He holds a Master’s in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ragen Latham to Lead Behavioral Health Division

Ragen Latham has been appointed as Senior Administrator for the Behavioral Health Division. Latham has served as the division’s Interim Senior Administrator since January 2025 and has been with WDH since the early 2000s.

“I have had the privilege of working with Jesse Springer and Ragen Latham for over a decade. They both bring invaluable experience and expertise to their new roles,” said WDH Director Stefan Johansson. “Jesse and Ragen have been instrumental in helping lead the department through numerous successful initiatives and reforms, including the modernization of Wyoming’s Medicaid technology infrastructure, the rebuilding and remissioning of the Wyoming State Hospital and Wyoming Life Resource Center, and a comprehensive reform to Wyoming’s community mental health and substance abuse system. They both bring years of experience, energetic leadership, and a deep commitment to serving the people of Wyoming. I could not be more thrilled to welcome them both to the senior management team.”

Dr. Tracey Haas Appointed Medicaid Medical Director

Dr. Tracey Haas joined WDH on August 11 as the new Medicaid Medical Director. A board-certified family physician, Dr. Haas brings over 20 years of clinical and health system leadership experience to the department, including time as Chief Medical Officer of a federally qualified health center. She is known for her dedication to underserved and vulnerable populations.

“Serving as Medicaid Medical Director is an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of healthcare in Wyoming,” said Dr. Haas.

Kerry George to Lead Wyoming Life Resource Center

After a competitive national search, Kerry George began as Administrator of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander on July 7. George brings strong credentials in nursing and psychology, along with leadership experience as both a Director of Nursing and a Nursing Home Administrator.