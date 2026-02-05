Wyoming Child’s Death Signals Influenza Seriousness

February 5, 2026

A recently reported flu-related death of a Fremont County child is a sad reminder that influenza can be a serious disease and should not be overlooked, according to a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) official.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer with WDH, said, “Unfortunately, the death of a Fremont County child has been reported to us this week. The H3N2 ‘A’ virus has been dominant so far this season. Historically, seasons with high levels of H3N2 have been associated with more severe influenza illnesses with higher numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.” Nationwide, 52 pediatric deaths have been reported thus far during the 2025-2026 flu season; 90% of the children who have died were not up-to-date on flu vaccination.

Influenza is a contagious, respiratory illness caused by a virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches. The most effective way to prevent severe illness from influenza is for everyone six months of age and older to get an updated flu vaccine every year. Flu shots remain available at many locations, including public health nursing offices, retail stores, and medical clinics. “Even though we’re well into the flu season, we expect that we will continue to see flu spreading in Wyoming for at least a few more months,” Harrist said. “For those who haven’t gotten a flu shot this year, getting one now will still have benefits.”

People can also take other measures to help slow or prevent influenza’s spread. “Staying home from work, school, day care, and errands when you are ill is important. Covering your mouth and nose with your sleeve or a tissue when you sneeze and cough, and frequently washing your hands are also effective,” Harrist said.

Healthcare providers may recommend prescription antiviral medications to help treat influenza. These medications may be especially helpful for persons at higher risk for flu complications such as young children, older adults, persons with chronic medical conditions, persons with challenged immune systems, pregnant women, persons less than 19 years of age who are on long-term aspirin therapy for other conditions, those who are extremely overweight, and residents of nursing homes or other chronic-care facilities.

“For antiviral medications to be a good option, it is important to seek medical care quickly once you become ill,” Harrist said.