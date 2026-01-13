Consider Radon Testing for Your Wyoming Home

January 13, 2026

January is National Radon Action Month

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) encourages Wyoming families to test their homes for radon. The department is offering radon test kits at no cost, while supplies last. In honor of National Radon Action Month, the department is also announcing the winners of the radon awareness video contest.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless gas that is dangerous and can be found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil, and water. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can lead to serious health risks. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

“As uranium in the soil naturally breaks down, it turns into radon gas, which can seep up into a home and start to build up,” said Randi Norton-Herrington, Wyoming Cancer Program Outreach and Media Coordinator.

“Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be lowered by adding radon-reducing measures to your home. The only way to know you have high levels of radon is to test. That’s why we offer radon test kits at no cost to Wyoming residents. We want them to know the risk level within their homes so they can address potential problems,” Norton-Herrington said.

The Wyoming Cancer Program offers radon test kits at no cost, while supplies last. To get a radon test, please visit health.wyo.gov/radon.

An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air). “That’s when the need for fixing is evident,” Norton-Herrington said.

Video Winners Named

WDH recently invited students to enter a video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:

1st Place: Heath Johnson from Cheyenne East High School 2nd Place: Preslee Fitzwater, Lillie Morrill, Kyndal VonEye, and Toni Williams from Newcastle High School 3rd Place: William Perley from Pine Bluffs High School

Students in grades 3-9 from Wyoming are invited to participate in the Wyoming Radon Poster Contest. Entries should focus on the dangers of radon exposure and promote home testing. The deadline for the poster contest is April 17, 2026.

To view the winning video entries, please visit health.wyo.gov/radon.

