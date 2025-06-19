Brian H. Potts, Co-Founder Broadstreet Infamous Spirits The Broadstreet Infamous Bourbon Whiskey Lineup The Broadstreet Infamous Logo in Gold

Broadstreet Infamous Spirits Welcomes Co-Founder Brian H. Potts to Company

Broadstreet Infamous and I are now officially in partnership and we look forward to working together going forward and continuing to grow and expand our business operations” — Brian H. Potts

GREENSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadstreet Infamous Spirits is pleased to announce that Brian H. Potts is officially joining the company as a Co-Founder. A business leader with a long standing track record and commercial litigator, practicing in complex matters including environmental and energy law, Brian has a keen interest in connecting people.Brian, is well known as a mentor and connector and loves connecting people with stakeholders and likely business partners, and is the founder and board chair of The Legal Mentor Network. He is passionate about developing connections across the legal industry as a whole. As an entrepreneur himself, Brian has founded several startups of his own, including a company that has raised over $4 million in outside capital. He is known for his authenticity with clients and as a business connector. “Broadstreet Infamous and I are now officially in partnership and we look forward to working together going forward and continuing to grow and expand our business operations,” said Brian H. Potts, Co-Founder of Broadstreet Infamous.“We are honored to have Brian join Broadstreet Infamous as Co-Founder of the company. Brian’s background as a business leader and attorney will be indispensable and our partnership with Brian will unlock new potential for Broadstreet Infamous to continue its ascent as a high growth startup company. Our partnership with Brian brings great potential to substantially increase the value of the company over the long term, and we believe it will result in synergies over the long term between the company and Brian," stated Peter M. Allen, Chairman of Broadstreet Infamous.“We are tremendously excited about Brian joining Broadstreet Infamous as a Co-Founder and will work diligently with him and our executive team as our company continues to grow at an increasingly high growth rate. Moving forward we are thrilled with this new partnership with Brian, along with our partnerships with rock star Matthew Kiichi Heafy and Big Thirst, an e-commerce sales company and full-service marketing agency along with our sponsorship with TRICON Garage team No. 15 Toyota Tundra driven by Tanner Gray in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series," remarked, Lorenze Tremonti, CEO of Broadstreet Infamous.“Our partnership with Brian will propel Broadstreet Infamous towards exponential growth. With this partnership with Brian, we will continue to work meticulously to make our distillery, located at 208 E Broad Street in Greensboro , Georgia, a must-visit for bourbon, whiskey, and spirits enthusiasts around the world, particularly those on the Georgia Distillery Tours. We have plans to create unrivaled immersive and interactive experiences at our Broad Street distillery,” said Mark Matuszek, President of Broadstreet Infamous.“We’re very pleased to announce the new partnership with Brian and we’re very excited about the synergies that will be realized through this partnership. Brian’s long standing background as a business leader and connector will propel us to new heights,” stated Chris Roberts, VP of Media and Advertising for Broadstreet Infamous.Shaun Roberts, Creative Director of Broadstreet Infamous, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “This partnership serves as a strategic catalyst for Broadstreet Infamous’ sustained rapid growth and will enable us to further leverage our existing capabilities and bring additional expertise in business leadership and drive us to increasingly new heights. With this partnership with Brian, we are confident that our combined capabilities will result in ever increasing synergies with our rapidly growing company.”About Broadstreet InfamousBroadstreet Infamous is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, master distiller and CEO Lorenze Tremonti crafted Broadstreet Infamous whiskey to challenge conventions and redefine the boundaries of taste. Broadstreet Infamous is the brand name for spirits products of the incorporated company Infamous Whiskey, Inc. (DSP-GA-20139). Learn more: http://www.broadstreetandinfamous.com/ About Greensboro, GeorgiaFounded in 1786, Greensboro is the county seat and hometown of Lake Oconee. It is steeped in southern history and tradition and rich with elegant antebellum homes and churches. Greensboro's "gaol" is one of the oldest penal structures in Georgia. The historical buildings in the downtown area are filled with enticing wares featuring antiques, clothing, gifts, and jewelry. Located about an hour from Atlanta, Augusta, and a short drive to Athens, Greensboro is a popular destination. Learn more: https://www.greensboroga.gov/ About Matthew Kiichi HeafyMatthew Kiichi Heafy is a Japanese-American musician, best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist for the platinum heavy metal band Trivium. In 2017, Heafy was voted sixth on the Ultimate Guitar list "Top 25 Greatest Modern Frontmen". Nominated for a Grammy at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance, and winner of Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award, and nominated for several World Music Awards Heafy’s music has appeared in video games like EA Sports UFC, God of War III, Rock Band, WWE Smackdown vs. Raw and more. Learn more: https://www.twitch.tv/matthewkheafy About Big ThirstBig Thirst, Inc., is the beverage industry’s most comprehensive sales, marketing, and consulting company. It is a one-stop shop for accelerating growth, with an e-commerce solution with a retailer partner network for order fulfillment, marketing services, operations consulting, analytics, and customer service. Big Thirst enables beverage brands to reach more consumers with online order processing and a three-tier compliant retailer partner network for order fulfillment to more than 40 states. Connect with Big Thirst on https://www.facebook.com/BigThirstMarketingAgency and https://www.instagram.com/bigthirstmarketing/ Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.MEDIA CONTACT:

