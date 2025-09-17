Hemmat Law Responds to Shocking Industry Stats with Bold Commitment to Client-Centered Family Law in Washington

Only 1-in-7 law firms can text with their clients. Most firms rely on email and phone calls to collaborate. Hemmat Law make sure they can be contacted where clients need them.

Hemmat Law Sets New Standard for Client-Centered Family Law in Washington State

Our team operates with the understanding that the law should protect families — not punish them for needing help; That starts with being available, accessible, and human.” — Steve Hemmat

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a legal landscape where families can face intimidating costs, silence from firms, and opaque intake processes, Hemmat Law is doubling down on its mission to do things differently. Recent findings have revealed areas for improvement in the family law industry, from ignored client outreach to inaccessible pricing information — and Hemmat Law is working to set a new standard in Washington State.

According to recent industry data :

- 75% of emails sent to law firms go unanswered, and 90% of voicemails are never returned.

- Only 1% of potential clients receive an engagement letter, a basic step in moving a case forward.

- Just one-third of firms provide appointment details such as a date or contact person.

- Only 20% of Washington law firms offer free consultations.

“These findings are exactly why we built Hemmat Law around client transparency, clear communication and empathy,” said Steve Hemmat of Hemmat Law. “Too many people are left in the dark when they’re already going through one of the most difficult times in their lives — whether it’s a divorce, a custody fight, or escaping domestic violence. We want to change that.”

Reimagining the Family Law Experience

With a focus on divorce and separation, international divorce, LGBTQ+ family rights, mediation and high-conflict custody cases, Hemmat Law has emerged as one of Washington’s most progressive family law firms. Their work on Songbird, a digital legal aid tool designed to bridge the justice gap for self-represented litigants, has already earned national recognition — including being named a finalist for the 2025 Clio Legal Impact Award.

But at the firm level, Hemmat Law is also tackling the basics: how potential clients are treated from the very first point of contact.

“In our intake system, we provide appointment confirmation details, names of team members, and follow-up materials that help clients feel seen and informed — because they deserve that,” said Hemmat.

Leading with Transparency and Access

The firm's commitment to open communication is reflected in its operational systems. Clients receive engagement communication and follow-ups promptly, know who will be working on their case, and get regular updates via secure portals. It’s a far cry from the broader industry picture, where silence is often the norm.

“Our goal is simple: No voicemail left behind. No email ignored. No client left wondering if they matter.”

— John Socha, COO at Hemmat Law

Meeting the Moment

The call for reform in legal services has grown louder in recent years, especially as data shows most family law litigants in Washington go without legal representation at all.

“Our team operates with the understanding that the law should protect families — not punish them for needing help,” Hemmat said. “That starts with being available, accessible, and human.”

Whether helping clients navigate multi-jurisdictional divorces, protecting children from harm, or guiding LGBTQ+ parents through complex legal systems, Hemmat Law maintains a relentless focus on results — with heart.

About Hemmat Law

Based in Seattle, Hemmat Law is a client-first family law firm serving individuals and families across Washington State, including King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. With a focus on complex and high-conflict family law matters, the firm is known for its litigation strength, compassion, and dedication to equitable access to justice.

Hemmat Law is currently accepting new family law clients. To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.hemmatlaw.com.

