Hemmat Law Shortlisted for Global Legal Impact Award for Groundbreaking Work on Domestic Violence Access Tool

Vote for Hemmat Law initiative Songbird in the Reisman Awards

The Hemmat Law Group Shortlisted for a Globally Recognized Reisman Award for Their Impactful, Pioneering Work on Domestic Violence Legal Access Tool

Access to justice isn’t just about more pro bono hours or simplified forms, it’s about building infrastructure that ordinary people can use on their own terms.” — Steve Hemmat

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemmat Law, a family law firm committed to transforming access to justice, has been recognized by global legal technology leader Clio as a finalist for the 2025 Legal Impact Award—and also named runner-up for the 2025 Reisman Award for Legal Innovation.

Out of more than 300 submissions from leading law firms across the globe, Hemmat Law’s inclusion in these categories honors its pioneering work on Songbird.legal—a pioneering document generation platform created to serve survivors of domestic violence who cannot afford legal counsel.

The Reisman Awards, presented annually by Clio, celebrate the most innovative, client-focused, and community-minded law firms around the world. The Legal Impact Award specifically recognizes firms making measurable, lasting contributions to their communities. For Hemmat Law, that impact is deeply rooted in its commitment to closing the legal access gap for vulnerable individuals.

In Seattle, nearly 60% of domestic violence and family law litigants represent themselves, often navigating complex legal systems without support. Many survivors never even reach the courtroom, deterred by confusion, fear, or a lack of resources. Hemmat Law responded to this crisis by building Songbird—a custom-built, low-cost platform that empowers survivors to create and organize comprehensive legal documents on their own.

“Our clients are not just facing legal problems—they’re navigating trauma, instability, and urgent threats to their safety,” said John Socha, COO of Hemmat Law. “We built Songbird to meet them where they are: with empathy, clarity, and technology that doesn’t require a lawyer to operate.”

Clio’s selection committee noted the extraordinary impact of this approach, saying Hemmat Law’s work made such an impact with their team that they were eager to include the firm among this year’s top honorees.

The winner of the 2025 Legal Impact Award will be determined by public vote and the voting is now open!

To support Hemmat Law and cast your vote, visit: https://www.clio.com/the-reismans/legal-impact-award

This recognition marks a broader shift in the legal field toward decentralized, community-empowering solutions. While many innovations focus on improving law firm operations, Songbird redefines innovation as removing the firm from the equation entirely—in favor of the end user.

“Access to justice isn’t just about more pro bono hours or simplified forms,” said Hemmat. “It’s about building infrastructure that ordinary people can use on their own terms.”

With Songbird, Hemmat Law is proving that justice doesn’t have to be out of reach.

To learn more about Hemmat Law’s innovative work visit their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.