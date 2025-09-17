Trade, Industry and Competition hosts African Biotrade Festival in Gauteng, 18 to 20 Sept

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and the BioProducts Advancement Network of South Africa (BioPANZA) will host the second African Biotrade Festival at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Gauteng, from 18–20 September 2025.

Thirty Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the cosmetic, food, beverage and medical sectors have been supported by the dtic and the DFFE to showcase their products and services at the festival.

According to the Acting Deputy Director-General of Sectors at the dtic, Dr Tebogo Makube, the festival will create a platform to discuss and address biotrade challenges and opportunities, with an emphasis on market access, building business support networks, and creating linkages within the wider biotrade ecosystem.

“The festival honours and encourages biotrade value chain participants’ efforts to boost trust in accessibility, reliability and traceability of plant-based products and ingredients from southern Africa. Additionally, it will highlight successes and new initiatives embarked on by private and public sectors to support growth in the sector,” says Makube.

He adds that Southern Africa’s natural ingredient and biotrade product economy has significant growth potential, based on emerging and existing businesses, new product categories, and growing local and international demand.

“Sector Development Plans (SDPs) are being implemented for several high-potential species and value chains, including aloe, buchu, baobab, honeybush, marula and an essential oil cluster, as well as other biotrade activities undertaken by communities, organisations and businesses engaged with other species and value chains,” says Makube.

According to Makube, South Africa is the third most biologically diverse country in the world, with over 21 000 plant species, many of them being endemic. The biodiversity richness has presented an important basis for economic growth, job creation and development in the country. Together with neighbouring countries, South Africa has the potential to lead this emerging bioprospecting-biotrade sector in Africa.

