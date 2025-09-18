International Mehragan Festival 2025: A Monumental Celebration of Persian Heritage, Art, and a Call for Global Unity

Mehregan Festival Mehregan Festival 2025 Royal Time TV Mehregan Festival 2025 90210 Enterprise

A festival in LA, the International Mehragan Festival 2025 celebrates Persian heritage and global unity through art, culture, and humanitarianism.

This is a call to rediscover our shared heritage, weaving ancient Persian principles with contemporary creativity to elevate humanity’s collective spirit.” — Dr. Hamed Tavasoli

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Mehragan Festival 2025A Monumental Celebration of Persian Heritage, Art, and a Call for Global Unity The inaugural International Mehragan Festival 2025 will debut in Los Angeles, establishing a landmark cultural movement that bridges the richness of ancient Persian traditions with a modern global vision. Conceived and spearheaded by Simin Tehrani, founder of Royal Time TV, this historic event comes to life through her leadership and the collaboration of an extraordinary team including Dr. Hamed Tavasoli, international entrepreneur, author, and filmmaker, in partnership with 90210 Enterprise with its CEO Ashkan Tabibnia in the lead, supported by Michele Wilson and Chief Dr. Lester Bailey, as well as Dr. Natalie Forest and Lesley Nase.From its very conception, the festival has attracted the support of prestigious partners, including Moe Rock and The Los Angeles Tribune, Mindatorium, The Pouneh Foundation, and other high-level organizations and global leaders, who stand alongside the founders in advancing its mission of cultural preservation, artistic celebration, and humanitarian unity.Rooted in the ancient Persian celebration of Mehragan—a festival of love and abundance—the 2025 event invites global citizens to participate in a transformative experience of art, music, cinema, dance, exhibitions, and thought leadership.Two Halves: The Sun & The MoonThe Sun of Mehragan – A vibrant homage to Persian heritage, lead by Dr. Hamed Tavasoli, featuring:* Historical & Cultural Exhibitions: Rare manuscripts, textiles, and immersive digital installations tracing Persian creativity over millennia.* The Persian Expo Center: A new hub for education and cultural innovation, offering workshops, lectures, and live demonstrations.* Performances in Music, Dance & Cinema: World-renowned Persian performers alongside emerging talents.The Moon of Mehragan – A humanitarian and global division inspired by the Cyrus Cylinder, symbol of unity and human rights, led by Ashkan Tabibnia and Michele Wilson. Highlights include:* International Cultural Showcase: Global artists and ambassadors sharing cross-cultural expressions of peace and creativity.* Forums & Panels: Leaders and visionaries addressing human dignity, sustainability, and collaboration.* Multi-faith meeting area: Conversation, exchanges, and more for all* Unity in Action: Engagement with mayors, senators, and international dignitaries to foster cooperation and reconciliation.Legacy and VisionBeyond celebration, the festival is an educational and humanitarian imperative. Through academic symposia, interactive workshops, and cultural exchanges, it aims to:* Illuminate the historical significance of Mehragan.* Revitalize Persian traditions globally and for future generations.* Cultivate cross-cultural sustainable partnerships that spark social innovation.“Our vision is to create a generational legacy where ancient wisdom inspires modern expressions of unity, art, and peace,” says Simin Tehrani, visionary founder of the festival.Dr. Hamed Tavasoli adds, “This is a call to rediscover our shared heritage, weaving ancient Persian principles with contemporary creativity to elevate humanity’s collective spirit.”Michele Wilson shared that “We proudly integrate the UN Sustainable Development Goals, advancing gender equality, quality education, and global partnerships through storytelling, entrepreneurship, and community-building.”Ashkan Tabibnia emphasizes, “The International Mehragan Festival is a testament to our shared commitment to love, creativity, and a united future.”Open to AllWith support from international sponsors, cultural foundations, and humanitarian advocates, the International Mehragan Festival 2025 is free and open to all. It calls on people of every age, culture, and background to gather under the banner of Mehragan, celebrating the universal values of love, peace, and unity.This release is authored by Dr. Natalie Forest.She serves as President of 90210 Enterprise, Vice President of 90210 Media, and a key leader in the Quantum Synergy Vertical.Contact for Media & Inquiries:Michele Wilsonmichelewilson@90210enterprise.comCFO 90210 EnterpriseContact for Media & Inquiries:Dr. Natalie Forest, President 90210 EnterpriseVice President for Media 90210 Enterprise

