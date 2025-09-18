Inteveo EcoLink and airSlate SignNow Partner to Unify Communications & eSignature for Insurance & Finance Organizations

Inteveo EcoLink and airSlate SignNow

We're embedding our eSignature capabilities directly into platforms purpose-built for the regulatory environment and operational realities” — Benjamin Earle, SVP of Sales at airSlate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate today announced a strategic partnership with Inteveo EcoLink , an enterprise-grade integrated communication platform for the financial and insurance industries that will incorporate airSlate SignNow’s award-winning eSignature capabilities into the EcoLink Command Center. The collaboration is designed to help organizations reduce tool sprawl, improve data continuity across core systems, accelerate document turnaround, and strengthen compliance across the customer communication lifecycle.Industry leaders are prioritizing cost reduction, consolidation of point tools, faster service delivery, and operational processes that can scale with organizational growth. Through this partnership, agencies can archive conversations and documents in one environment, respond faster, reduce manual steps, and keep work moving without adding operational burden—all while ensuring a more secure, consistent, and compliant record of customer interactions.EcoLink™ is an integrated cloud communications and workflow platform purpose-built for insurance and financial services organizations. It unifies voice, messaging, recordings, and data with core agency management systems to streamline client interactions, standardize workflows, and maintain a complete, secure history of communications and records across teams. SignNow is the cutting-edge, cost-effective eSignature solution from airSlate that helps organizations send, sign, and manage documents quickly and securely, with flexible options to embed eSignature into everyday workflows.With EcoLink and SignNow, teams can prepare, send for signature, complete, and file agreements within the command center they manage calls and messages. Typical scenarios—such as policy delivery and new-client onboarding—now start and stay inside EcoLink throughout the communication lifecycle. The result is a more reliable operational rhythm: fewer vendors to manage, fewer breaks in the process, and a clearer, end-to-end record of customer interactions and signed documents.“The EcoLink and airSlate partnership is a reflection of our continued commitment to excellence and our vision to become the leading force in integrated communications for insurance and financial services,” said Sean Darwish, CEO of EcoLink. “By incorporating SignNow’s trusted eSignature capabilities into our Command Center, we’re delivering more than efficiency—we’re setting a new standard and shaping a future where agencies operate with greater speed, confidence, and simplicity.”"Partnering with an industry-leading cloud communications platform, like EcoLink, is a significant milestone for airSlate SignNow as we continue expanding our presence in the insurance and financial sectors," said Benjamin Earle, SVP of Sales at airSlate. "This partnership is also critical to meeting the demands of an evolving market that increasingly favors unified ecosystems over fragmented point solutions. Rather than asking agencies to adapt their workflows to generic tools, we're embedding our eSignature capabilities directly into platforms purpose-built for their regulatory environment and operational realities."EcoLink and airSlate SignNow will showcase the integration at the Applied Net 2025 conference in Las Vegas on October 7–8, 2025.Attendees can visit the EcoLink booth #121 to see the solution in action and learn how it can streamline communication processes for their organizations.About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company’s PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company’s portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.About Inteveo EcoLinkEcoLink™ is an AI-driven communications platform purpose-built for insurance and financial services organizations. By unifying calling, messaging, documents, and compliance with core agency management systems, EcoLink provides a Native Command Center that streamlines client interactions, standardizes workflows, and maintains a complete, secure history of communications and records across teams. Designed for mid-market and enterprise agencies, EcoLink reduces operational costs, strengthens compliance, and enables organizations to deliver faster, more personalized service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.