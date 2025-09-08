airSlate SignNow Launches Seamless E-Signature Integration with QuickBooks Online

signNow Chrome extension for Quickbooks

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate SignNow, a leading provider of eSignature solutions, announced the release of its SignNow integration with QuickBooks Online. This tool enables businesses to send, sign, and manage financial documents directly within QuickBooks, eliminating manual downloads, emails, and re-uploads while maintaining a single source of truth for records. The integration uses a Chrome extension to detect attached documents in QuickBooks records, add fillable fields, send for eSignatures, and automatically sync signed copies back to the original record.It benefits finance teams by speeding invoice approvals and payments; small business owners by accelerating estimate sign-offs; service companies and manufacturers by linking signatures to project or inventory workflows; and external accountants by reducing client communications and errors, with easy access for audits and reporting.Key features include:- Direct sending from QuickBooks invoice and estimate records- Built-in editor for signature, date, and text fields- Automatic syncing of signed documents- Real-time status tracking and reminders- Tamper-evident audit trailBusiness benefits encompass time savings, faster approvals, error reduction, improved compliance, and consolidated workflows.The integration is available now. For more information, visit the documentation page. ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.

