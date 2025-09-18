NextLabs Releases SkyDRM 2025 – The Leading Zero Trust-Based DRM for Engineering and Design, Optimized for Industry 4.0

SkyDRM now integrates natively with over 100+ applications out of the box, enabling the use of DRM-protected documents directly within the applications

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs today announced major updates to its Digital Rights Management (DRM) product line – SkyDRM 2025, with major improvements and added new functionalities to enable seamless and secure internal, external, and cross-enterprise collaboration. SkyDRM is the first identity provider (IdP) agnostic enterprise DRM (E-DRM) solution, and the only one built on Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA).Many enterprises face challenges in controlling sensitive information shared across corporate networks, often due to a lack of safeguards protecting data across extended enterprise environments. In today’s digital economy, the need for organizations to collaborate and share information with their global workforce and business partners is essential. SkyDRM helps companies secure this information exchange by continuously tracking and protecting high-value intellectual property and trade secret documents — wherever they reside or travel — across devices, networks, applications, cloud services, and both inside and outside the corporate firewall.SkyDRM uses patented DRM technology to protect sensitive information persistently at rest, in transit, and in use. It has built-in integrations with over 100+ PLM, CAD, file store, business applications, and authoring tools including SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, PTC, Dassault, Bentley, and Google. SkyDRM works out-of-the-box (OOTB) with any OIDC and SAML identity providers and federated identities; it uses attribute-based access control (ABAC) policies to grant different permissions to users across multiple domains to enforce “need to know” policy based on the least privilege principle.Key aspects of SkyDRM 2025 include:- Native Integrations with 100+ Applications OOTB: SkyDRM’s integrations have significantly expanded, now supporting the use of SkyDRM-protected documents natively within over 100 applications.- Compatibility with all Major Operating Systems: SkyDRM now supports all major platforms—including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android—as well as major web browsers.- Expanded Repository Support: SkyDRM’s rule-based automatic Rights Protection Tool (SkyDRM RPT), which secures batches of files in repositories, now includes support for AWS S3, VAST Data, Google Drive, and PTC Windchill.- AI Asset Protection: SkyDRM’s expanded capabilities significantly extend the protection of assets critical to AI applications—including training data, models, and augmented design outputs.- Time-Based Rights Expiration and Usage-Limit Policies: SkyDRM provides greater flexibility for policy authors by enhancing existing rights expiration features to include support for time-based expiration and number-of-use restrictions.- Project Data Room: SkyDRM’s feature to foster secure collaboration, specifically tailored for project teams that share sensitive data across the extended enterprise.- Advancements in Universal Document Tagging: Multi-value tags and attributes can now be applied to any file—regardless of format or type.- Enhanced interoperability with Engineering and Design tools: SkyDRM now supports a growing range of PLM and CAD assets, with coverage expanded to include SAP ERP, Siemens Teamcenter, PTC Windchill, Autodesk Vault, SolidWorks PDM, Bentley ProjectWise, NX, Creo, SolidWorks, CATIA, Solid Edge, AutoCAD, Inventor, MicroStation, and more.- Expanded Support Beyond MCAD: SkyDRM now offers DRM support for a broader range of assets, including those related to EDA, electrical design, BIM, CAM, simulations, software development and testing, and more.SkyDRM addresses the need for secure cross-enterprise collaboration by preventing unauthorized access and misuse of sensitive information and digital twins, all based on the zero-trust principle. Persistent safeguarding of data using NextLabs’ patented Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology is powered by multi-domain Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) policies based on federated identity. This helps prevent data breaches and ensures data protection no matter where the data is accessed or used.SkyDRM controls access to secure documents directly within native applications, including SkyDRM Desktop clients (available for Windows, Linux, and macOS), the SkyDRM WebApp, and SkyDRM mobile apps. It also supports offline access to protected documents and 3D models, both within and outside the corporate network.“In today’s fast-paced global economy, uninterrupted collaboration across the extended enterprise is critical to organizations seeking to maximize their market opportunities” said Keng Lim, CEO and Founder of NextLabs. “NextLabs is proud of how our product team has been able to break new ground with our comprehensive PLM & CAD integrations to make SkyDRM the most user-friendly E-DRM product in the market for engineering and design.”About NextLabsNextLabs provides zero trust data-centric security software to protect applications and data at rest, in transit, and in use. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry leading attribute-based zero trust policy platform with hundreds of OOTB integrations help enterprises control access to application & data, protect sensitive data, and prevent regulatory violations. Visit us at www.nextlabs.com

