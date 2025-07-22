NextLabs Releases CloudAz 2025 with Federated Authorization and Out-of-the-Box Enforcement for over 300 applications

NextLabs Releases CloudAz 2025

Extended integrations, Federated Authorization, and advanced policy governance for scalable Zero Trust Data Security

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs today announced CloudAz 2025, a major new release of its unified policy platform for Zero Trust Data Security. As the central policy platform and distributed policy engine behind dynamic authorization and policy-based access control (PBAC), CloudAz provides real-time enforcement of data-centric security policies, controlling access to data in use, at rest, and in motion.With the addition of Federated Authorization, CloudAz 2025 delivers a groundbreaking capability that enables secure policy enforcement across distributed environments, supporting hybrid, multi-cloud, and partner ecosystems. This enhancement marks a significant evolution of CloudAz’s platform and reinforces its position as the most scalable and highest-performing Zero Trust policy engine available.CloudAz 2025 includes extended support for over 300 applications out-of-the-box (OOTB), enabling rapid integration and deployment across the enterprise. Additional improvements include streamlined user management, enhanced policy governance, and expanded auditing capabilities, furthering CloudAz’s mission to unify protection of all application and data enterprise-wide under zero trust architecture.Key Features of CloudAz 2025 include:· Patented Federated Authorization Technology: Enables secure policy evaluation across distributed environments by either enriching access tokens with authorization claims or by delegating policy evaluation to the appropriate authorization authority, both of which allow decentralized enforcement with centralized governance.· Extended Policy Engine & Custom Workflows: Support for custom obligation plugins and ingestion of external permissions allows organizations to implement tailored workflows and unify access control across systems.· Support for 300+ Applications with OOTB Enforcement: Expanded integration library and OOTB enforcers enable faster time-to-value and greater deployment flexibility across enterprise applications and IT landscapes.· Modernized Centralized Audit and Reporting: A re-architected, service-oriented audit platform with improved usability, interactive visualization, and expanded audit coverage for full visibility and compliance tracking.• Streamlined User Management & Delegated Administration: Enhanced control over identity provider (OIDC/SAML) integration, granular access permissions, and flexible user-source configurations support secure, scalable administration.· Policy Management Enhancements: Ability to export/import policy test cases, automate policy testing, and improved API usability help streamline policy lifecycle management and governance.Due to evolving business models and shifting workforce dynamics, enterprises are looking toward Zero Trust Data Security to help navigate secure collaboration and innovate in an increasingly complex enterprise ecosystem. CloudAz addresses these demands by employing a Zero Trust strategy to enforce data-centric security policies and ensure compliance in real time. By leveraging a dynamic authorization policy engine, CloudAz automates the enforcement of least privilege access and segregation of duties (SoD), ensuring that users are granted only the minimum access necessary and that no single user can bypass security controls. This proactive “automate and prevent” approach augments the detection and response paradigm by preventing data breaches and unauthorized access before it occurs. With dynamic policy evaluation at every access request and support for persistent protection through Digital Rights Management (DRM), CloudAz secures applications and data, even when assets move beyond organizational boundaries.“Thanks to our collaboration with NextLabs, Viasat can confidently address government regulations and mixed-use requirements without resorting to a separate platform. The unified policy platform reduces complexity, cost, and risk, while maintaining the highest standards of data security,” says Ravi Namboori, Chief Digital Officer at Viasat.Benefits of CloudAz include:• Prevent data leakage and cyber-attacks by automating least privilege access and eliminating implicit trust.• Accelerate time to market with policy automation and simplified change management.• Adapt to new business models without code changes or application downtime.• Reduce compliance costs through centralized monitoring, auditing, and reporting.• Deploy flexibly in hybrid or multi-cloud environments with cloud-native, containerized architecture.• Enable Zero Trust adoption with real-time, data-centric policy enforcement at enterprise scale.Additional Features and Enhancements:Security• Upgraded underlying Java platform to version 21 along with related frameworks• Improved user session handling to improve load balancing• Enhanced support for external secret management servicesCloudAz User Management and Access Control Policies• Enriched Control Center authentication and access control model· Extended support for multi-value and hierarchical attributesPolicy Engine & Administration Enhancements· Enhanced policy engine· Updated Administrator application with policy controller system health and throughput monitoringPolicy Management· Enhanced usability and functionality of Policy Validator· Improved Policy as Code provisioningCentral Auditing and Reporting· Usability Improvements for Audit and Reports applicationsCentral Attribute Store· Improved SCIM integration to support custom attributes and multiple attribute sources“With the addition of the Federated Authorization in CloudAz, NextLabs continues to lead the industry in dynamic authorization and Zero Trust policy enforcement,” said Keng Lim, CEO of NextLabs. “We aspire to set the standard for producing the best zero-trust based security solutions and will continue to invest in adding more integration from over 300 today until we reach 1000 applications supported out-of-the-box.”AboutNextLabs, Inc. provides zero trust data-centric security software to protect business critical data and applications. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry leading attribute-based zero trust policy platform helps enterprises identify and protect sensitive data, monitor and control access to the data, and prevent regulatory violations – whether in the cloud or on premises. The software automates enforcement of security controls and compliance policies to enable secure information sharing across the extended enterprise. NextLabs has some of the largest global enterprises as customers and has strategic relationships with industry leaders such as SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, AWS, Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, and IBM. For more information on NextLabs, please visit http://www.nextlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.