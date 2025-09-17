Learn about monarch butterflies Oct. 4 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This is the time of year when monarch butterflies are migrating through Missouri to their wintering grounds in central Mexico. That means that now is a good time to learn more about these beneficial pollinators.

People can learn more about these beautiful butterflies, the migration they make, and the benefits they provide at the Oct. 4 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program, Insects: Monarchs and More. This free event takes place from 10-11 a.m. at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and is suggested for ages 10 and older. The nature center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211808

The importance of having monarch butterflies around is about much more than seeing pretty butterflies in flower gardens. Studies have shown that the financial benefits provided to U.S. citizens by the pollination activities of butterflies and other insects can be measured in the billions of dollars.

Just as impressive, but much more mysterious, are the annual autumn migrations monarchs make to central Mexico. No monarch makes the trip more than once (the butterflies live about a year), yet migrating monarchs end up at the same location year after year. MDC Volunteer Naturalist Dana Tideman will discuss theories about the annual monarch migration and will also talk about this butterfly’s life cycle and what plants provide good habitat for these colorful butterflies during the time they’re in Missouri. Tideman will also discuss how to tag monarchs to assist with the research being done on this fascinating insect.

People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.