Supporting World-Class Research

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “This investment will give Long Island the bandwidth to be at the forefront of the next era of science and innovation. The future Quantum Research and Innovation Hub at Stony Brook will build the infrastructure necessary to expand human understanding and drive the discoveries of tomorrow, creating new economic opportunities that strengthen our region and position New York to lead.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, "Governor Hochul's announcement of a $300 million investment in the Quantum Research and Innovation Hub at Stony Brook University is a great leap forward for New York's research excellence. This funding will establish a first-rate facility dedicated to cutting edge research and education in quantum science and technology, establishing Stony Brook's position as a global leader and fueling innovation that will save lives, grow the economy, and improve national security. This investment will contribute to SUNY's reputation as a leader in the science and technology fields."

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “This $300 million investment in SUNY Stony Brook’s Quantum Research and Innovation Hub marks a transformative step forward for Long Island’s leadership in research and technology, and I thank Governor Hochul for her confidence in and commitment to the pioneers in quantum advancements at SUNY Stony Brook. As the district's representative in the New York State Assembly, I look forward to continuing this work alongside state leadership and SUNY to secure additional resources that strengthen our region’s role in shaping the future of science and education, as well as keeping our nation on the forefront of globally-competitive technological advancements in quantum research and innovation.”

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “Stony Brook University has long been a cornerstone of innovation on Long Island, and this investment ensures that it will remain at the forefront of discovery for generations to come. The creation of the Quantum Research and Innovation Hub will not only strengthen New York’s leadership in cutting edge science but will also inspire new opportunities for students, researchers, and our local economy. I commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to higher education and to advancing research that will shape the future.”

Governor Hochul has announced more than $1.34 billion over the last three years in State and matching private sector funding commitments for cutting-edge research by New York’s leading higher education institutions. These resources include support for the Empire AI research center for the public good — which is housed at the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB) and includes leading public and private universities from across the state — as well as research investments through SUNY’s annual capital appropriations.

As the largest comprehensive public institution of higher education in the nation, and thanks to the steadfast support of Governor Hochul and state leaders, the SUNY system is a hub of innovation, discovery, and real-world impact. With groundbreaking research taking place at campuses throughout the state, SUNY is making progress toward achieving technological breakthroughs that will help shape the future of New York and the United States.

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This announcement further solidifies the leadership role of New York State and SUNY in quantum computing and advanced research capabilities so vital to our future. Stony Brook’s quantum program is already nationally recognized. This investment will elevate and expand this work. Governor Hochul and Chancellor King have made excellence in technology a hallmark of SUNY. At a time when the federal commitment to science and technology research is uncertain, the Governor and the Legislature have been steadfast in supporting research at our academic institutions.”

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “The state's $300 million investment to create a Quantum Research and Innovation hub at Stony Brook University will put SBU, our region and New York State at the forefront of critical research and development projects vital to our national interests and the economy. This significant endowment will be a catalyst for growth in the fields of quantum science and technology, unlock new economic opportunities and job growth and ensure that Stony Brook remains the preeminent flagship University for the State of New York.”



About the State University of New York at Stony Brook

The State University of New York at Stony Brook is New York’s flagship university and No. 1 public university. It is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. With more than 26,000 students, more than 3,000 faculty members, more than 225,000 alumni, a premier academic healthcare system and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked as the #58 overall university and #26 among public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges listing.

Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 71 research institutions in North America. The university’s distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize, Fields Medal and Breakthrough Prizes in Mathematics and Physics. Stony Brook has the responsibility of co-managing Brookhaven National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy — one of only eight universities with a role in running a national laboratory. In 2023, Stony Brook was named the anchor institution for The New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island in New York City. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the university totals an impressive $8.93 billion in increased economic output on Long Island.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, and manages one U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.