San Bernardino Court To Implement Remote Traffic Arraignment Calendar – Phase I

As part of the California Courts’ ongoing commitment to expanding access to justice, the San Bernardino Superior Court will launch a Remote Traffic Calendar starting September 29, 2025. Phase I is designed to optimize courtroom space and judicial resources, enhance efficiency through the use of technology, and improve the overall experience for litigants, while ensuring alignment with the Court’s Strategic Plan.

