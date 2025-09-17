Matrix Basements Joins 670 The Score to Highlight Chicago Sports Fans’ Dream Fan Dens

Matrix Basement Finishing Sports Den Matrix Basement Finishing Game Day Setup Matrix Basement Finishing Logo

The partnership connects Chicago sports culture with custom basement finishing for families and fans

By teaming up, Matrix and the station are building a bridge between the passion people feel for their teams and the spaces they live in every day.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basements has announced a new partnership with 670 The Score, one of the most recognized sports stations in Chicago. The goal of this collaboration is simple: to connect with sports fans across the city and show them how their basements can become the ultimate Fan Den.Matrix Basements has built its name by transforming overlooked areas of the home into spaces people truly enjoy. In Chicago, where sports are part of everyday life, the idea of creating a dedicated Fan Den has been catching on with more and more homeowners. It is about more than a room with a television. A Fan Den is a place for gathering, celebrating, and spending time with friends and family during the games that matter most.Partnering with 670 The Score makes sense because the station has always been a trusted voice for Chicago fans. From breaking down the latest trades to covering every win and loss, 670 The Score keeps the conversation alive year-round.Every Fan Den looks different, and that is what makes them special. Some homeowners want a large screen surrounded by cozy seating. Others picture a small bar tucked into the corner, shelves to hold memorabilia, or even a play area for kids to enjoy while the game is on. Matrix Basements takes the time to understand what each household wants, then designs and builds a space that fits that vision. The focus is always on quality and detail, because the company knows a basement is more than a project — it is a piece of someone’s home.Chicago fans are known for their loyalty. Whether it is baseball on summer afternoons, hockey in the winter, or football in the fall, there is always a reason to gather. Matrix Basements sees the same loyalty in the families it works with. Homeowners trust the company to handle one of the most personal projects inside a house, and Matrix delivers by combining experience, craftsmanship, and care.By working with 670 The Score, Matrix Basements is inviting fans to imagine what their basements could become. A Fan Den can be a private retreat, a place to welcome friends, or even the centerpiece of family traditions on game days. Whatever the dream, Matrix is ready to bring it to life, one project at a time.

