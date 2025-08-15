EXTECH/Exterior Technologies Shines on CBS’s America ByDesign

Featuring the Sandi Simon Center for Dance by Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXTECH/Exterior Technologies is thrilled to announce that the spectacular transformation of Chapman University’s Sandi Simon Center for Dance in Orange County, California--designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (LOHA)--will be featured in America ByDesign, Season 4, Episode 1. The show will air this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 9 pm EDT on CBS News (New York Livestream here: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/ ).This episode offers an exclusive inside look at how the thoughtful architectural design repurposed a historic 1918 orange-packing facility into a cutting-edge arts hub, and how EXTECH’s LIGHTWALL technology played a pivotal role in the project’s success.Celebrating Innovation and HeritageOriginally built for the Santiago Orange Growers Association, the building’s heavy timber frame, sawtooth roof, and industrial façade were vital to its historic character. LOHA’s adaptive-reuse strategy preserved this heritage while carving out a dynamic and functional three-level dance center through a calculated cut through the original floor, opening an atrium flooded with daylight. The center includes five studios, a performance space, classrooms, faculty offices, and energetic communal areas—all organized with graceful circulation paths that invite movement and student interaction. The project is a 2024 AIA Orange County Design Award recipient and has been featured in ArchDaily and Architectural Record Extech’s LIGHTWALL Brings Light and Seamless AestheticsAt the heart of the Center’s luminous interior is EXTECH's LIGHTWALL 3440 system—spanning approximately 4,900 sq ft of the atrium. Featuring opal polycarbonate panels and clear-anodized framing, the system delivers diffused daylight, enhanced insulation, and soundproofing.Tune In: See Design in MotionAvailable now as a preview to Saturday's showing, watch the AIA-exclusive edit of America ByDesign and see how architecture, daylighting technology, and adaptive reuse transform a historic warehouse into a vibrant center of movement and learning!###About EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.Since its inception in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has been at the forefront of architectural innovation, specializing in translucent walls, windows, skylights, canopies, and façade systems that blend aesthetics with functionality. With over 20 pioneering exterior systems, we've revolutionized daylighting and building envelope solutions across diverse markets and building sectors. Our work, prominently featured in iconic locales like New York's Times Square, showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our recent achievements include prestigious awards and critical acclaim for our collaborative designs and eco-friendly approaches. Operating from our Pittsburgh headquarters, EXTECH serves a nationwide clientele, continually pushing the envelope of architectural design. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions by contacting us at 800-500-8083, via email at info@extechinc.com, or by visiting our website at extechinc.com.EXTECH ContactVictoria Scanlon, Marketing ManagerEXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.412-781-0991 ext. 206vscanlon@extechinc.com

Watch the AIA-exclusive edit of America ByDesign

