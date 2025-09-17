Parents Forum Brings Free Communication Workshop to Harvard Square Community

Parents Forum Logo

Public Mini-Session: "How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear"

I am excited to be working with Parents Forum, as I see the potential it has to help parents give their children a stronger foundation for learning and life.” — Traci Cheatham, HGSE Education Policy Master’s Degree Candidate

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents Forum continues its community outreach with a free public mini-session on Wednesday, October 1, from 12:15 to 1:15 PM at the Harvard Square KiOSK . This accessible lunch-hour workshop focuses on Parents Forum's signature approach: "How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear."The one-hour public session is designed for busy parents, caregivers and community members including young adults who want practical communication tools they can use immediately in their family and friend relationships. Parents Forum's emotional awareness-based approach has helped thousands of individuals navigate everyday disagreements as well as more serious family challenges.Located in the heart of Harvard Square, this session provides an opportunity for the broader Cambridge community to experience Parents Forum's methods firsthand. The informal setting encourages questions, peer sharing, and real-world application of communication techniques that strengthen family and friend bonds.Parents Forum, a Cambridge-based parenting education program with over 30 years of experience, is proud to be part of the Listen First Coalition. This national network of more than 500 organizations works to bring Americans together across divides to build understanding, trust, and stronger relationships.The session is open to all community members—no registration required. Participants are encouraged to bring questions about their own family or peer-group communication challenges for discussion during this short interactive workshop.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.